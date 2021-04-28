Feature, Musings —04.28.2021 02:17 PM—
My latest: Joe versus Justin
One hundred days.
As of this week, that’s how long Joe Biden has been President of the United States.
Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, has been Prime Minister of Canada for 2,000 days.
One hundred days versus two thousand days: who is doing better? Who is the better leader?
Now, this writer worked on the Biden campaign for many months. And you might say I haven’t exactly been the head of the Trudeau fan club. But by any reasonable standard – by any objective measure – Joe Biden is doing much, much better than Justin Trudeau.
Take the pandemic, for example (please). People have been bombarded by lots of statistics over the past year and a bit. Lots of partisans have played games with pandemic and vaccine-related statistics, contributing to no shortage of cynicism and disbelief.
So, let’s just look at the pandemic facts. No spin, no adjectives.
Biden came into the office of the president promising to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days. But he didn’t do that, at all. Not even close.
No, he more than doubled that. Biden’s administration blasted past the 200 million figure a couple weeks ago, and it did so well before the 100-day mark. So, the Democratic leader’s vaccinated more than 60 per cent of Americans.
Over a longer period of time, Justin Trudeau has procured enough vaccines to give at least one shot to more than twelve million Canadians. Just over 30 per cent.
So, Biden is doubling what Trudeau has done in vaccinations, in a much shorter time frame. But only one vaccine dose gives you only partial protection. What about the figure that really counts, those who have been fully vaccinated? It’s here that Biden crushes Trudeau.
In Biden’s America, nearly 100 million Americans have been fully vaccinated. That’s 30 per cent of the population of the United States.
In Trudeau’s Canada, only slightly more than a million people have been fully vaccinated. That’s about three per cent of our population.
That’s the pandemic. What about the other key indicator in our lives, the economy? Here, too, Biden’s 100 days easily eclipses Trudeau’s 2,000 days.
In his first 100 days, Biden has approved legislation that cuts child poverty by more than half. He has expanded Obamacare – and he has injected the U.S. economy with $1.9 trillion in stimulus spending. That’s more than twice the size of what Barack Obama’s Congress passed a decade ago.
Economic growth in Biden’s America is expected to exceed seven per cent in 2021 – which is the best that nation has experienced since 1984, when Ronald Reagan was in office. Under Biden, more than a million jobs were created last month alone.
In Canada, Trudeau oversaw mixed economic performance. While 2020 ended with double-digit growth in Canada, corporate and personal bankruptcies grew here, too. Bankruptcies were up nine per cent from the previous year, with retailers being hit the hardest.
Trudeau’s latest budget, meanwhile, took two years to see the light of day – and then mostly disappeared. While Trudeau has amassed the biggest budgetary deficit in Canadian history, his 2021 budget mostly unimpressed. As the National Post’s Kelly McParland memorably (and accurately) put it: Trudeau’s budget “held the public’s attention for maybe 12 hours.”
Joe Biden, meanwhile, continues to hold everyone’s attention. Far from being “Sleepy Joe,” as his political adversaries called him, Biden has been an animated and activist president. In just 100 days, he has already achieved much.
Justin Trudeau, over 2,000 days?
Not so much.
[Kinsella was Special Assistant to Jean Chretien.]
Justin Trudeau takes the Sir Humphrey Appleby approach; We don’t measure our success by results but by activity.
How they’re doing is irrelevant, how they compare even more so. How we all end up is what matters, and with these two corrupt, idiot redistributionists, champagne socialists, mediocre power-grabbing patrons of institutionalized inefficiency, we know the answer.
The foundation of a nation’s prosperity can only be secured with a replacement level of deferred consumption, i.e. savings, investment and capital formation. The immediate consumption that is the essence of the cycle of government revenues and expenditures is chimeric affluence. Big Government taxes away and consumes potential investment on a massive scale. It is the primogenitor of a generational course of capital consumption.
First comes the long, slow decline. And then.
Never forget one of Warren’s best political rules: Under promise… Over perform. Biden is turning this into an art form. Justin naturally does just the opposite.
This stuff about the Pfizer time between doses… I’m no expert but I strongly suspect this may well be a catastrophe in the making….because of all the time and effort going into making that first does happen.
Simply put, Biden’s team has a goal to vaccinate people. Justin’s team wants to make voters believe they are vaccinated. These are two very different goals.
Remember all those times Winston Churchill appeared with rock stars to tell the world how well everything was going during the Blitz? No. You don’t.
Mr. Kinsella:
I follow your commentary faithfully.
It voices some of the ablest criticism of what future historians will assess as a very poor period of the stewardship of our fair country.
The Trudeau record has been replete with corruption, hypocrisy, incompetence, and the worst sort of corrosive, divisive political manoeuvres I expect seen in our country’s history. There is, moreover, a “cult” taking hold. It is irrational. If a Tory did a hundredth of what Trudeau has done, they’d be out in a heartbeat.
I despair. David Baker, lawyer, Nova Scotia
We will outlive this man child, you and I. Don’t despair.
David,
The only legitimate repudiation of this government can come only at the ballot box. Canadians know that. Some cultists will vote, others not. But everyday Canadians will. Their collective will, to the extent that it becomes a mind meld, will speaks volumes clearly and likely almost unequivocally. I eagerly await the end result.
Justin Trudeau: Katie, great news. Warren Kinsella gave us an A for our vaccine efforts.
Telford: Kinsella gave us an A?
Trudeau: Yeah, he said we scored 83, and that’s an A!
https://mobile.twitter.com/kinsellawarren/status/1387373973269319682
Let me tell you, that if Biden could wave a magic wand and do it alone, you’d see majorities in the Senate and House for at least eight years. That speech was pure authenticity, something rare for a politician. So, end results will call the tune in 2022 — so win where you can, compromise where you can and do it as fast as you can. The midterms are no lead pipe cinch but right now Biden and the Dems have got the Big Mo. No question about that.