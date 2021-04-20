Feature, Musings —04.20.2021 08:34 AM—
My latest: the budget speech Freeland should have given
“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to table the 2021-22 budget of the Government of Canada. The real one.
I rise to give the budget speech I should have given yesterday, but didn’t. Yesterday, I read out the speech that had been dictated to me by the children in the Prime Minister’s Office — privileged, solipsistic, white children who have a guaranteed paycheque, and who accordingly don’t care or understand what is happening to Canada.
So, I stayed up last night, and remembered that I was once a journalist, and I once cared for the truth. This budget, this speech, is the truth.
Mr. Speaker, we — the former Liberal Party of Canada, which has devolved into a personality cult — have failed Canadians. At the moment of the greatest need, at the time of our greatest peril, we have failed those we had sworn to serve.
Our sins are myriad and undeniable. We entered into a vaccine deal with the Chinese government — a government that has unlawfully imprisoned and is torturing two of our citizens — and pretended to be shocked when that deal fell apart.
When the immensity of our mistake became clear, too late, we stole vaccine doses from Covax, a program that was designed to provide vaccines to the poor of the world. We, a G7 nation, did that.
We permitted international flights into Canada bearing people who we knew — we knew — were infected with the deadly coronavirus. As I stand here today before you, Mr. Speaker, 14 such flights are landing at Pearson airport alone.
Most seriously, Mr. Speaker, we as a government failed to provide the one thing that could save lives, and save businesses, and save families. We failed to obtain enough vaccines.
Tabling a dishonest budget, as I did yesterday, made a bad situation worse. That document was an act of fraud.
How can we claim to be funding affordable child care, after so many decades of making the same promise, and then never delivering on it? How can we, in good conscience, urge Canadians to place their children in places where the virus and its variants, we know now, can flourish and infect?
How can we claim to be concerned with the plight of Indigenous people when we have broken our solemn platform promise to deliver clean water to them, the most basic human necessity?
How can we claim to be levying greater taxation on the wealthiest when our leader, and most of us on this side of the House, have never had to worry about defaulting on a rent or mortgage payment, or worrying about being unable to pay a utilities bill, or simply worrying about having enough left over to feed our children a healthy, sustaining meal?
Mr. Speaker, I do not wish to be known as the one who fiddles while Canada burns. I will leave that legacy to the prime minister.
Instead, my new budget has one single and single-minded focus: Vaccines.
With more vaccines, we will have far less sickness and death. With more vaccines, we will have far fewer bankruptcies. With more vaccines, we will have a health-care system that is not overburdened and collapsing across Canada. With more vaccines, we will have fewer ruined lives.
We are blessed with low interest rates. That is the single reason why we have not had a total financial collapse before now. I therefore intend to use the financial might of the treasury — which is still considerable — to aggressively and relentlessly purchase vaccines, and build a vaccine capability in Canada.
Getting vaccines isn’t health policy, Mr. Speaker. It is the best economic policy.
And that is the policy I intend to pursue, whether the children in Langevin Block approve or not.
Thank you, Mr. Speaker.”
— Warren Kinsella was Special Assistant to Jean Chretien
Excellent
Trudeau believes in income equality….. He is making us all poor
Everyone can argue about whether a national child care policy is a good idea or a bad idea but we all know that this bunch won’t deliver so it is the wrong debate. The broken promises can be listed ad nausea. Someone needs to explain to me, slowly, why anyone with an IQ above room temperature would believe that he will deliver on this and what, precisely, is that belief based on. Honestly, inquiring minds want to know. And these were the good old days of relatively small lies:
https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/goldstein-trudeaus-1-billion-surplus-now-a-26-6-billion-deficit
His inability to deliver won’t be confirmed for a few years so there is a very high risk that there will be enough foolish people that will buy this nonsense to win him an election.
Right on
That speech would require an exceptional feat of intellect and a true confessional, both of which are not part of the political condition. Many Canadians, and people of the world are awash in grief, panic and anxiety about death and decay. Maybe this is a neoclassical political lesson to us all. The true measure of government is its utility to its people or maybe it should be the true measurement of the people is the utility of their government.
Your speech is the correct one and metaphorically imprisonable. The clown car just pulled up and I have to leave now.
And the sixth seal was opened and lo it was Budget Day in Canada…. an endless parade of orcs, goblins and trolls marched through ByWard Market, pulling wooden wagons, creaking and trembling from the weight of many billions of dollars of borrowed money. They converged upon the Centennial Flame, whereupon the evil sorceress of deficits commenced with unholy ceremonies, as her acolytes shoveled all the money into the fire. From the roiling flames spewed forth an endless cloud of burning multi-coloured paper images of Laurier, MacDonald, MacKenzie King and Borden. The cinders blacked out the sun and the moon turned Liberal red. Rideau Canal flowed with Canadian Club Whiskey and the vagrants rejoiced. The zombified corpse of RB Bennet sprang forth from the ground and wandered Wellington St., reading aloud the British North America Act… backwards. The four horsemen of Confederation gathered at D’Arcy McGee’s and were served cold cheese bread at the curb side. A thousand flying monkeys descended from the highest perch of the Peace Tower to hammer in lawn signs on the public property around all the exits of the 417. Also, the Maple Leafs were in first place after the trade deadline.
AWESOME FACTS
If her speech was written in her own hand, Freeland would be exceedingly brief: “It’s all Harper’s fault, um, um, um, I mean, C-A-R-N-E-Y-‘-S fault. Sorry, Mr. Speaker, a slip of the tongue.”
Trudeau government’s most vulnerable point: mandated to keep Canadians safe, and the government hasn’t.
Daily flights, coming into the country with Covid cases that turn into spreaders.
Negligent.
Mr. Kinsella – you have outdone yourself, quite simply the best article you have ever written, it is too bad that your old boss, Mr. Chretien was not in charge right now. When can Canada be rid of the definition of, “personality cult personified”…..Trudeau Junior
His old boss promised childcare too. Then it needlessly balanced the books on the backs of the unemployed and had the Mounties pepper spray protestors protesting Canada palling around with Indonesian dictators and savagely cut transfer payments leading to massive provincial debts, again unnecessarily. Liberals are all hypocrites. Vote NDP, the only party that believes in real public services.
In three Liberal Party years the Magic Central Bank Inflation Fairy Dust will have spread to a point of Finance Canada unprofessionalism vis-a-vis debt-to-GDP which will be 50% debt-to-GDP that Canadians will never extricate themselves from in anybody’s lifetime including that of Prime Minister Trudeau, and his progeny’s progeny.
I fully support Early Childcare Ed and understand why the Liberal Party is using it as an infrastructure base of operations for their lackluster budget. Unfortunately, the math of supporting one sector over another is not sustainable as federal budgets are supposed to be inclusive for the lion’s share of Canadians. Finance Minister Freeland & our esteemed Prime Minister Trudeau are practicing Financial Apartheid whereby the rich wealth extracting haves with assets of the Single Family Home kind are all getting a raise in pay via inflation of their Principal Residence & Single Family House. The rest can take a flying leap for subsidy come September because Liberals don’t give free rises to asset-less renters.
If I inflate all the housing stock across Canada by tapping a central bank lackey for the Federal Reserve in NYC that sits at a desk in the Bank of Canada, but works for his cronies in the Federal Reserve Board of Governors I, for one, could hyperinflate the middle class homeowners’ assets so that inflation on the housing stock could be taxed at twice the rate it is now allowing for successive Liberal governments to fleece the working class renters across Canada even more than we are now via increased tax base.
By hyperinflating the whole Single Family Home portfolio across Canada the bureaucrats in National Revenue and Revenue Canada can double tax base in no time whatsoever, Mr. Speaker.
We could then raise the standards of living for Parliamentarians through Canada’s Single Family Home housing stock and nobody would be the wiser because we have already paid off the CBC Journalists, and most other news media via these inducements, and federal subsidy for newspapers across our great & wonderful insolvent land coast-to-coast-to-coast, Mr. Speaker.
In sum, Mr. Speaker, we Liberals believe that with a lower for longer central bank overnight rate we can eventually print ourselves to a balanced budget off of the inflation we are cooking up covertly against those poor sot Canadians that rent instead of own property all across our great nation.
Thank you, Mr. & Ms. Ordinary Canadian tax donkey mired in servitude to central bank financial largesse, suckers.
RW
The smartest money the Trudeau regime ever spent was when he started bribing Canada’s entire mainstream media;
– What Trudeau calls his “trusted media”;
with $600,000,000 in cash, flowing directly to Canada’s largest media corporations, as well as cash to directly subsidize their reporter’s paycheques;
That cash, with no strings officially attached, no performance metrics, was to supposedly ensure they remain financially ‘robust’.
That $600 million is in addition to the $1.2 billion ($1,200,000,000) of taxpayer money he pays the CBC off with, every single year.
Without those cash bribes, which has indirectly secured their ‘co-operation’:
– government scandals whitewashed or buried
– softball headlines
– propaganda
– puff-pieces;
the devious, incompetent, corrupt Trudeau government, which spends money as if it was endless & without proper financial accounting or value analysis, would never have survived this long.
Trudeau’s abysmal failure to secure vaccines for Canadians is just the latest example in a vast line-up of corrupt, ineffective, illegal & even harmful policy decisions.
However, Trudeau’s vaccine scandal is the first failure that’s costing countless thousands upon thousands of Canadians their financial livelihood, their personal savings, their health & even their lives.
The Trudeau government is the absolute worst government Canada has ever had.
Trudeau’s government is so bad that they’re dangerously threatening the future of our country.
No surprise, given that before being first being elected in Oct 2015, Trudeau said that Canadians had no core values or predominant history.
Trudeau told the New York Times in an interview that Canada was the 1st “post-national” country on the planet.
Later, he announced to a Liberal Party fundraiser for women-only, that he admired the Communist Chinese “basic dictatorship” more than any other government in the world.
Deputy Prime Minister / Minister of Finance Freeland is taking her lead from the worst Prime Minister Canada has ever suffered.
Excellent speech! I wish the current government or at least some in the Liberal party would have the courage to repeat it. With the Liberals still ahead in the polls, I am afraid for the future of our country.
I often wonder what Jean Chretien and Paul Martin are thinking of the current government’s fiscal mismanagement. This current government seems to forget Tommy Douglas’ comment that the great enemy of progressive government is unsound finance. At some point interest rates will increase and there will be pain that will likely be borne by people who can least afford it (those with money and many skills can always leave Canada).
Not to mention the “help” for seniors due to roll out in 2027.
Yeah right
I think I would only add, “We will deliver the vaccines; we will ensure Canadians are safely vaccinated; and then we will get out of the way as quickly as possible. We recognize that the single largest impediment to the Canadian economy in the last year has been that Governments have prevented Canadians from working. We must get out of the way and allow Canadian entrepreneurs and small business leaders to do what they can do far better than any level of Government: grow the economy.”
Justin Trudeau and Team Trudeau view the pandemic as an opportunity.
Justin Trudeau a year ago at the UN ““This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset.”
Chrystia Freeland a week or so ago, “I really believe COVID-19 has created a window of political opportunity”
They are fully focused on political opportunities and resets, so there is little time for vaccines.
Remember this is the group that said Canada was at low risk of Corona Virus, and travel bans were racist.
Too bad we don’t have a medical professional in charge at Health.
Oh silly me, Trudeau wants diversity of appearance, but insists on complete uniformity of thought with his PMO.
The Conservative war room’s attempts to distract from Ford’s outrageous failures by pointing to poor vaccine access is wearing thin. Canada has passed Finland to move up to fifth out of non-tiny Western countries. source https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations?country=CAN~ISR~USA~GBR (table tab)
Canada vaccine access can be called at least above average.
Mr. Kinsella has provided a thoughtful imagining of “what might / should have been.” The current LPC leadership treats this beautiful country like a board game, whereby the players’ mantra is “campaign, win the election, repeat.” They are neither interested in the good of the nation nor its citizens.
Reading through the budget its pretty clear the libs have adopted Magical Monetary Theory in all but name. There will be no plans by them to pay anything down because MMT says you don’t need to if you’re borrowing in your own dollars. You can always just print more and surely interest rates will never go up again since we’ve reached the end of history on those.
And yeah COVID is out and your regularly scheduled climate panic has returned.
Darwin
Canada is third in North America! Wow Justin!
US has 132 million with at least 1 dose
Mexico has 11.25 million with one dose
Canada has 9.31 million with one dose
Source: ourworld in data.
And to put the scope of failure into perspective they were telling us a year ago they had 300 million doses on pre-order.
Deliverology? not so much
Interesting.
Knowing that this isn’t really what the current so-called finance minister actually said the presumptive is that this is what Warren Kinsella would say if he were finance minister today.
I neither criticize nor praise that presumption only state it to indicate my point of view.
That is that Warren feels the best way to deal with this crisis is to nationalize pharmaceutical production in Canada.
You know, have the means of production taken over by the state.
Let me know if that is a misrepresentation and I will gladly retract that.