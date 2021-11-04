Warren — Musings —04.11.2021 12:12 PM New Hot Nasties track! <a href="https://hotnasties.bandcamp.com/track/blue-eyes-elinor">Blue Eyes (Elinor) by Hot Nasties</a> 2 Comments david says: April 11, 2021 at 2:39 pm What a great tune. Hypnotic as hell. Sounded like a cross between The Hip and Arcade Fire. Played it beaucoup times. Well done. Reply Warren says: April 11, 2021 at 2:41 pm Thanks man. Much appreciated. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
