04.11.2021 12:12 PM

New Hot Nasties track!

2 Comments

  1. david says:
    April 11, 2021 at 2:39 pm

    What a great tune.
    Hypnotic as hell.
    Sounded like a cross between The Hip and Arcade Fire.
    Played it beaucoup times.
    Well done.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*