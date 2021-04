Seriously. They actually are.

Photograph of the Kinsella brothers of Coolgreany, Co. Wexford awaiting the arrival of bailiffs and RIC constables (who came armed with rifles), to attempt evict them. 300 people were evicted in the area in 1887 for withholding rent payments until a fair price was negotiated. pic.twitter.com/wckX0uLJok

— Irish Legacy (@legacy_irish) April 27, 2021