Musings —05.28.2021 03:35 PM—
And it’s still Friday
@JustinTrudeau’s week:— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 28, 2021
• apologize to actual fascists
• call opponents racists after having worn racist blackface
• agree to give Quebec special status and crush minority rights there
• coverup more sexual abuse in military
There’s a theme there, #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp
Decades from now…. when tourists see Justin’s painting in the hallowed halls of Parliament… They will pause for a few moments… and discus the nice, gilded frame.
And on the financial front, Justin’s spending on consultants has increased from $9.5 billion a year when he took office, to $16.4 billion proposed for 2022.
https://financialpost.com/diane-francis/diane-francis-a-country-run-by-amateurs-who-hire-more-amateurs
Is this money to his friends?
Oh, and in the same time period Justin has added 10,000 new bureaucrats. Good reader, has your life gotten any better?
And with all this extra staffing and consultants, Justin attempted to parcel out administration of a $950 million dollar program to WE!
Meanwhile Ms McKenna is spending like crazy on supposed infrastructure projects that she can’t (or won’t) identify.
…and his polling numbers will likely improve
That’s what I truly admire about this Prime Minister: his innate ability never to miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity. Happier than a pig in shit. Man, can he ever blow up his own DeathStar. Keep it coming! Literally can’t wait for the campaign.
Pierre Trudeau would have never bowed to the separatists like his son. The PM has no spine- he’ll do anything for votes. It’s time for the anglophones of Quebec to abandon the worst prime minister in Canadian history.
Legault and Blanchet’s heads would be rolling down Wellington St. right now.
If I was prime minister I would likely do whatever I could do appease Quebec and all of French Canada because they are really a nation at risk of losing language rights if they are not enforced aggressively. French language and French Canadian culture is ultra important to me as is First Nations language & culture.
RW
Well, he might have a spine, but he definitely is quite a few cells short of a brain.
Oh, give me a break…
Seriously, does any constitutional lawyer worth his or her salt actually believe that Quebec can restrict the fundamental rights of the English minority and declare that French is the official language of the province? This isn’t a constitutional change that only affects Quebec, in an already exclusive provincial jurisdiction like school boards — where the federal Parliament and the National Assembly both adopted resolutions to revamp school boards from Catholic and Protestant to French and English language boards. Again, within provincial jurisdiction.
There is absolutely no fucking way that this will pass muster in the courts: Section 133 of the Constitution Act, 1867 is crystal clear and applies to both federal and Quebec institutions:
133 Either the English or the French Language may be
used by any Person in the Debates of the Houses of the
Parliament of Canada and of the Houses of the Legislature of Quebec; and both those Languages shall be used in the respective Records and Journals of those Houses; and either of those Languages may be used by any Person or in any Pleading or Process in or issuing from any Court of Canada established under this Act, and in or from all or any of the Courts of Quebec.
The Acts of the Parliament of Canada and of the Legislature of Quebec shall be printed and published in both those Languages.(67)
And Section 23 of the Federal Charter also goes in that direction as regards minority English-language education in Quebec:
23 (1) Citizens of Canada
(a) whose first language learned and still understood
is that of the English or French linguistic minority
population of the province in which they reside, or
(b) who have received their primary school instruction in Canada in English or French and reside in a
province where the language in which they received
that instruction is the language of the English or
French linguistic minority population of the province,
have the right to have their children receive primary
and secondary school instruction in that language in that province.(94)
Lévesque already tested this legally years ago and got nowhere in the courts.
Agree with all the above….
But this is a peculiar time in politics when leaders routinely stand up for silly ideas that have no hope of coming to fruition. Practical outcomes aren’t even part of the calculation anymore. Its all about showing the tribe what side your on. Trump’s wall. Justin’s feminism. Legault’s language silliness. O’Toole’s Environment platform.
And then when leaders lose their meaningless fight, they blame the system and pretend the other tribe secretly controls the system… thus cashing in even more votes whilst achieving nothing. Vote for me because I put up a fake fight for your issues through at least 2 news cycles.
One thing I loved about Ford was he didn’t even bother with a costed platform. He didn’t even f%&king care. And neither did the voters. This was actually a stunning act of honesty.
As I see this playing out Quebec will invoke the notwithstanding clause and then English Canada will throw a conniption fit all based upon the word ‘nation’ in the freebie Trudeau is going to toss their way with permission of NDP’s soon to depart leader who thinks he’s doing nothing wrong by siding with the government of the day.
NDP are lackeys for Parliament.
Trudeau the elder probably knew this was going to manifest down the road after he was long gone. And I had though JWR quashed the invocation of the bill on first vote, but what’s the exact play going to be now in terms of Parliamentary procedure?
If the PM says go ahead Quebec call yourself a nation unto yourself and do as you deem fit where does that leave the challenge to the Supreme Court of Canada?
How many hundreds of Constitutional lawyers are there going to be picketing on the front steps of the legislature?
RW
Robert,
It’s my understanding that the notwithstanding clause can only be invoked in order to affect rights specifically enumerated in Sections 2 and 7-15.
If the federal government does not reference it to the SCOC, then Legault could reference it before the Quebec Court of Appeal but that likely would not necessarily be in his government’s interest now would it.
Ronald,
There is one thing we know for sure and that’s that English Canada is poised to get the proverbial finger once again from Quebec no matter how much we genuflect about it.
Quebec always has English Canada on the defensive so we are always off kilter somehow, and then they deliver the knockout punch and we are the hosers we purport to be every time.
I like Conrad Black’s perspective on Quebec as he’s lived there and know the games well.
RW
And Amos. Like WTF. This is what you get when a cult gets swept in.