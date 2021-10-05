Feature, Musings —05.10.2021 06:51 AM—
Bernier bros
The flag of the neo-Nazi, white supremacist Canadian Nationalist Party is raised at Maxime Bernier’s anti-lockdown rally in Saskatchewan on the weekend. Bernier and the leader of the CNP spoke in September 2018 about immigration and political cooperation.
Bernier is suing me for saying he is a racist.
A lot of this is just middle aged white guys who can’t attend sporting events. These protests fill that gap by providing a venue to get emotional by taking a side… imagining that they are part of something bigger than themselves… handing out silly t-shirts, waiving silly flags and yelling about it with their buddies.