My morning in tweets
I love the people who yell at Dr. Fauci on Twitter, because they think he has enough free time to find their stupid tweets on Twitter
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 6, 2021
My loved ones will say their stress will be relieved WHEN I’m buried pic.twitter.com/X9I0InexmY
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 6, 2021
I’m going to eat everything in my fridge without looking at the expiry dates first. I live on the fucking edge, baby.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 6, 2021
I’ll stick with my imprecise chicken coop, thanks pic.twitter.com/FtRzRFvrKG
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 6, 2021
When the pandemic is over, I’m going to arrive at client meetings on a hoverboard, and if they ask about it I’ll tell them that it’s a pandemic thing
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 6, 2021