Something I think about a lot these days
The pandemic has caused a total collapse in citizens’ trust in communications by government. I’ve never seen anything like it. In wartime, public opinion coalesces. During the pandemic, it has atomized.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 6, 2021
I blame the voters. They were adequately informed that Ford and Trudeau were wildly incompetent and unprepared to do their jobs even in the best of times. If voters want leaders they can take seriously, they can pay better attention.
Well, if Trudeau and Ford are wildly incompetent, what does that make Trump? Maybe the negative adjective required to properly categorize him just doesn’t exist — yet. At least on his best day, Trump definitely deserves the entirely accurate assessment as an unyielding POS.