05.20.2021 07:33 AM

#TBT: it was the Eighties

TBT: me and Chris Benner jamming above Fida’s Pizza on Sunnyside. Gayle Nakamoto photo.

1 Comment

  1. Robert White says:
    May 20, 2021 at 11:07 am

    The Friction City Bugs studio was about a mile south on Bank Street across the street from Billings Bridge plaza.

    You could always tell if we were jamming because Ottawa Police would be parked right beside our side studio door laying in wait for complaints from the neighbours.

    Fun times those days, eh.

    RW

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*