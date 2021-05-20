Musings —05.20.2021 07:33 AM—
#TBT: it was the Eighties
TBT: me and Chris Benner jamming above Fida’s Pizza on Sunnyside. Gayle Nakamoto photo.
The Friction City Bugs studio was about a mile south on Bank Street across the street from Billings Bridge plaza.
You could always tell if we were jamming because Ottawa Police would be parked right beside our side studio door laying in wait for complaints from the neighbours.
Fun times those days, eh.
RW