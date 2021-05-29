Musings —05.29.2021 07:22 AM—
Warren’s social media explainer
• LinkedIn: Facebook for old people who are likely dead
• Instagram: Twitter for people who can’t spell, look at themselves in the mirror a lot
• Twitter: Facebook for angry ADD people who smell like kitty litter
• Facebook: POST REMOVED FOR VIOLATING COMMUNITY STANDARDS
Remember how Justin said COVID was responsible for not meeting Justin’s promise of clean drinking water for First Nations?
Yet work continued on the PM’s summer home at Harrington Lake!
Justin’s priorities: spending on himself, spending on his family, spending on his friends.
Don’t forget Justin is now spending $16.4 billion on professional and special services, up from $9.5 billion when he took office. Plus Justin’s hired an extra 10,000 bureaucrats.
Have First Nations’ lives gotten better? Has anyone’s life gotten better?
Isn’t anyone curious where this money is going?