05.29.2021

Warren’s social media explainer

LinkedIn: Facebook for old people who are likely dead
Instagram: Twitter for people who can’t spell, look at themselves in the mirror a lot
Twitter: Facebook for angry ADD people who smell like kitty litter
Facebook: POST REMOVED FOR VIOLATING COMMUNITY STANDARDS

  1. Peter Williams says:
    May 30, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    Remember how Justin said COVID was responsible for not meeting Justin’s promise of clean drinking water for First Nations?

    Yet work continued on the PM’s summer home at Harrington Lake!

    Justin’s priorities: spending on himself, spending on his family, spending on his friends.

  2. Peter Williams says:
    May 30, 2021 at 8:55 pm

    Don’t forget Justin is now spending $16.4 billion on professional and special services, up from $9.5 billion when he took office. Plus Justin’s hired an extra 10,000 bureaucrats.

    Have First Nations’ lives gotten better? Has anyone’s life gotten better?

    Isn’t anyone curious where this money is going?

