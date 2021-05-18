Warren — Musings —05.18.2021 05:16 PM Wedges work This will work. A very, very good bit of political communications. 4 Comments Fred J Pertanson says: May 18, 2021 at 5:25 pm Did you do that or did the Conservative Party? If you did, they need to hire you FAST. If they did that, kudos to their war room. Cheers, Fred. Reply Nick M. says: May 18, 2021 at 6:38 pm Speaking of Wedges, why do the NDP refuse to jump on the Plethora of wedges being presented concerning Quebec? Sure standing up for human rights might cost you votes in Quebec, but when you have so little to lose in Quebec and so much to gain in English Canada, why stay silent on what should be their party’s principles. It’s like political instincts hit the snooze button with the NDP. Reply irreversible road map to freedom says: May 18, 2021 at 7:31 pm BINGO! A few simple style elements make this work: Ordinary looking Canadian guy against exotic looking politicians. Re-ignites the coalition specter which always was a winning hand for the Tories. It is a subtle, incendiary way to shake UD / leaning voters out of the trees of all four of those parties. Establishes Conservative leader as being on the side of an easily defined, unassailable position which ordinary people can relate to. Straight from page one of Harper’s 2005-06 playbook. Simple, simple, simple. Normal vs weird. Trustworthy vs not. Side with normal. Side with trustworthy. Only one person in this ad is visibly wearing a Canadian flag pin…. And he looks tough while the others look suspicious. This is what I’d say if asked about this ad during a job interview at Warren’s company. But there’s no way I’d ever be hip enough for that line of work. Reply irreversible road map to freedom says: May 18, 2021 at 7:42 pm I’m going to carefully qualify some of that…. I don’t personally agree with some of the subtle emotive tricks being employed with this ad… open minded, secular Liberal that I am… but they are effective and they are clever. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
