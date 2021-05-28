Musings —05.28.2021 06:41 AM—
Where is the outrage?
Why is this not the top news story in this country? “Remains of 215 children found at former residential school in British Columbia” /via @globeandmail https://t.co/AgfnawQYVS— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 28, 2021
This is so fucked, I dont know what to say. I can only conjure a bloodthirsty response.
I mentioned in a previous post that I know people who were in residential schools and their stories are heartbreaking. They continue to suffer from the hands of pure pieces of shit.
Muster yourself, and put brush to canvas on this.
I’m sure it will become a top news story eventually.
Unfortunately, it likely will also lose all sense of objectivity, and the deaths will be automatically portrayed as being at the hands of the “evil residential school teachers” (or administrators, or whatever). It won’t matter if there is any proof of how the children died, or at whose hands. The situation will be presented as another piece of “evidence” in the residential school narrative.
I say this as the son-in-law of a good, honorable man who worked at a residential school in the 1960s. The one in Kenora on which The Secret Path is based, actually. He befriended many of the students and families at that school. Some of the indigenous teenagers at the school babysat my sister-in-law when she was a very young child. It is extremely distressing to my father in law, and others like him, to have such a broad brush painted about a very complicated situation.
Yes, the underlying premise of residential schools bad. But not everything that happened within them was bad, and certainly not everyone who worked there was bad. We as a society like simple black-and-white narratives, and it causes us to pre-judge stories like the one from Kamloops before we know all the facts.
But did those who ‘were not bad” have knowledge of this and if so did they do anything about it? We may never know, but I’m not convinced that there are any clean hands with this. Yes it should be evidence based, so lets start with how 200+ children ended up in a hole in the ground.
Cultures of denial always fall apart provided a proper measure of pressure is continuously applied.
With respect, I must say, to say ‘not everyone is bad” trivializes the death of these children.
I disagree – it does not trivialize the death of the children by refusing to condemn every single person who might have been on staff at this school. But sadly, that’s where it seems we are at.
The desire to categorize everyone who ever had any involvement with residential schools in one monolith reminds me of the sentiment that occurred after WWII. Every single German soldier was considered pure evil. Some wanted to categorize every single German citizen as bad. Heck, I heard a radio personality in the 1970s say that they’d never by a Volkswagen because of Hitler.
It seems we as humans have an innate need to take everything to the extreme – including our outrage. It’s a shame.
Reasonable people don’t throw the baby out with the bath water. (Terrible phrase )
Reasonable people know that in any organization
,other than a criminal one, most people are good and productive .
In this case however a school is a controlled mechanism and being self contained and given the atrocities, I find it hard to believe the ‘goings on’ wasn’t known by all. Especially when they bury 215 children.
I also know there is more good in this world than evil but sometimes the devil comes a knockin.
I recommend the article that’s in the National Post this weekend, which describes the conditions etc. that led to this massive death rate in the Residential Schools. Among other things, TB was rampant (along with other infectious diseases), and diseases like that flourish in an environment that’s crowded, cramped and where young children are not properly nourished etc. On top of that, there was shitty to no medical care, exacerbated by the fact that a lot of these facilities were in remote locations.
I found it very emotional reading that article. They also talk about the fact that kids died in not-insignificant numbers running away from these places, freezing or drowning in the process.