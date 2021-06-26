Musings —06.26.2021 11:28 AM—
Judge him by his friends
Maxime Bernier promotes Instagram feed of far-right vlogger who once called Nuremberg Trials a "kangaroo court" https://t.co/ftHfj8p15S via @georgiastraight #MaximeBernier @cinecraig @antihateca @adl @berniefarber @kinsellawarren
— Charlie Smith (@charliesmithvcr) June 26, 2021
What’s he going to do next? Try to get permission from a judge for a class-action so that his ego can sue all of us who raise our brows and shrug our shoulders the moment his name is mentioned, or appears before us in print, on the net or otherwise? That there could make the undertaking of the census look like mighty small potatoes.