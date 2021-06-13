Warren — Feature, Musings —06.13.2021 05:56 PM KINSELLACAST 163: Mraz, Adler on racism, pandemics and more – plus great tunes 1 Comment Peter Williams says: June 14, 2021 at 5:21 am Has Justin ‘one dose’ Trudeau received a second COVID vaccine? If so which one did he get? And when did he get it? Justin went maskless for much of the G7 meeting and it’s various receptions. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Has Justin ‘one dose’ Trudeau received a second COVID vaccine? If so which one did he get?
And when did he get it?
Justin went maskless for much of the G7 meeting and it’s various receptions.