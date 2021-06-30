Warren — Musings —06.30.2021 05:45 PM My latest Sun Media hit: the Indigenous vote 1 Comment Ronald O'Dowd says: June 30, 2021 at 6:01 pm Warren, I would put it to the indigenous peoples’ thusly: if you’re actually satisfied with this government’s progress since 2015 on clean water, housing, reconciliation and a host of other issues, vote Liberal. If not, it’s not rocket science: vote for someone else. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
Warren,
I would put it to the indigenous peoples’ thusly: if you’re actually satisfied with this government’s progress since 2015 on clean water, housing, reconciliation and a host of other issues, vote Liberal. If not, it’s not rocket science: vote for someone else.