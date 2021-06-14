Publisher, editor of neo-Nazi rag lose appeal

Warren — Musings —

Take a bow, STAMP and Daisy Group!

TORONTO – An editor and publisher have lost their appeal of a conviction for promoting hatred against women and Jews.

A judge today refused to quash the convictions against editor James Sears and publisher LeRoy St. Germaine.

Superior Court Justice Peter Cavanagh says their appeal arguments simply don’t wash.

Among other things, Sears argued his trial lawyer failed to mount an effective defence.

He said the lawyer failed to call any witnesses, including a notorious antisemite, to raise questions about the Holocaust.

The judge says there’s no evidence the defence lawyer was incompetent.