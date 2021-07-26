Musings —07.26.2021 01:12 AM—
Bernier v. Kinsella
Our SLAPP motion against Maxime Bernier concludes today. Here’s my main affidavit. Please read it.
Oh, and the behavior of Messrs. Bourrie and Marin is in there, too, at the end of the affidavit. It’s evidence.
Well, well, look who his lawyer is. Small world.
I’m guessing it is not Steven P New.
Top drawer with impressive research and analysis.
Some people take no notice of what comes out of their mouth nor of whom they associate, or agree to be photographed with. As a result, the drawing of relevant conclusions is inevitable.
Warren Kinsella is certainly not among those people.
Read part of it. Quite long, and based on how far I got, it is well crafted. Can I count on you Warren if I need an affidavit prepared in the future?
Cheers!
Bernier is an extremely immature ex-politician and his lawsuit reflects his petulant childlike behaviour amply for all to see.
Just read the story in the National Post and on the surface it looks like a complete waste of the court’s time as a nuisance case.
I think Bernier’s parents must have overindulged the little bastard too many times as he failed to mature into adulthood.
116 pages of affidavit makes me wonder if the opposition research contract should not have been double what it was?
I guess in the long run this is the cost of doing business in opposition research.
Bottom line is that I don’t like or even appreciate Maxime Bernier for this stunt.
RW
Great affidavit! It should win the case for you.
As an aside, I’ve got two services-rendered lawsuits in the cue — one is highly likely to go toward a summary judgment (jugement par défaut) while the other will be an expensive lesson in faux lawyering for the defendant. But as RW said above, some people basically never learn.
Now, all I’ve got to do is somehow find the time to sue those two…LOL. At least the Civil Code generously gives me ten years to get my act together!
The story on this in today’s Globe seems to suggest that Bernier is blaming WK for his party’s poor showing in the last election. I didn’t realize that WK had such immense powers of persuasion and influence.
Warren, I think you should consider raising Daisy’s billing rates and using Bernier’s submissions on this for marketing purposes.
Doc,
It would seem that someone confounds Daisy and Warren Kinsella with a mirror. One long, hard, good look in front of same would provide proper perspective for the instigator as well as his legal counsel.
It’s a fashion today to denigrate voters, particularly when they choose an option you happen not to like. My experience has been that most voters in this country can spot the real deal pretty quickly. Those who happen not to meet that elementary standard are then summarily or ultimately ignored and dismissed politically.
I looked with interest for exhibit KKK. Unfortunately, I could not find it in this document.
One of the things that I keep wondering about re: Bernier is, was he always this big a nut, or did he somehow become a nut (or way more of a nut) in the last few years?
I think the answer to that question is important, because for one thing, if he always was this big a nut, then that was a massive FAIL on the part of the Canadian media, Parliamentary Press Gallery etc. It’s not like he was some obscure backbencher. He was a senior cabinet minister, and then a viable front-running leadership candidate for the country’s official opposition party.
Was our entire media and PPG asleep at the wheel? Did nobody notice these tendencies in the guy? I think it’s great fodder for a very long, investigative journalism piece. Did Bernier show signs of having these views way back when in his youth?
If I was looking to retain a lawyer I would not want one who has a long history of personal animosity with the defendant. I’d want no doubt in my mind that the file was being conducted 100 % in my best interest and not to further anyone’s personal beefs.
If I was a lawyer with that type of history against a defendant I don’t think I would take the retainer, particularly if the client appears to have a propensity of blaming others for losses, because, seems to me, it might provide grounds for a complaint or argument of ineffective counsel on appeal.
Fortunately, I am neither of those. I hope all goes well for you .