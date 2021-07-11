, 07.11.2021 10:40 AM

KINSELLACAST 167: Election cometh and Trudeau phoniness – with Adler, Mraz & Power Pop

4 Comments

  1. Grant Carlson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 5:37 pm

    I remember his eulogy for his father. I had the same thoughts and am not surprised it was written for him.

    Reply
  2. Christopher Vandersteen says:
    July 11, 2021 at 5:59 pm

    Warren,

    Where are we crowdsourcing to improve your audio? This brought back memories of my parents’ old Grundig solid-state.

    Love Chris

    Reply
  3. Douglas W says:
    July 11, 2021 at 7:27 pm

    How do you stop Trudeau?

    With images — lots of images.

    That shows he’s not genuine.

    Reply
    • Ronald O'Dowd says:
      July 12, 2021 at 11:53 am

      Douglas,

      Apparently, human physiology instructs that human beings are born with something called the cerebrum. When used properly, it quickly dispatches politically all phoneys, hypocrites and incompetents. Or so I’ve been told.

      Reply

