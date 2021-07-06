Feature, Musings —07.06.2021 11:44 AM—
My latest: Trudeau will win – because of us
Is Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party going to win the coming election?
Yes, probably. But not because of him, really. He’s likely going to win because of us.
Yes, us. Ten reasons.
1. Midstream horses. The pandemic has been the most disruptive event of our lifetimes — politically, economically, culturally, personally. During a crisis of this magnitude, nobody likes to change horses midstream.
2. Incumbency matters. When you have power, you have the edge: The media pay more attention to you; you have money to spend; you make consequential decisions. Your challengers have none of that. Incumbents always have the upper hand. That’s particularly the case since COVID hit.
3. Scandals are irrelevant. Justin Trudeau has had more scandals than any prime minister in more than a generation. But it doesn’t matter. The media and political people squawk about scandals too often, so the public tune it out. Until you are led away in an orange pants suit and handcuffs, they just don’t care.
4. Editorials are irrelevant. We in the media can write editorial endorsements until the cows come home. But what we want voters to do doesn’t matter — plenty of studies show that voters are not swayed by editorials. At all.
5. Voters are their own editors.People receive most of their political information from social media. That gives them the ability to choose what and when they want to see and read. And they tend to only follow sources who correspond to their own biases and opinions.
6. Low information. We live in an era of low-information voters: They are too busy with trying to make a living, raise their kids, and pay the bills. They don’t have time to worry about what the media and politicians worry about. They just need to know the basics. Trudeau gives them that.
7. Hope trumps fear. After the pandemic, after what we’ve gone through, people don’t want to hear any more bad news. They only want to hear good news. Trudeau is exceptionally good about focusing on the positive and ignoring the negative.
8. Ideas count. Voters don’t want to hear why the other guy is bad. They want to hear what you will do, and when you will do it. During the pandemic, Trudeau has been using the public service to come up with ideas. His Conservative opponents have come up with none.
9. Optics matter. Did you know that Erin O’Toole is actually younger than Justin Trudeau? I’ll bet you didn’t know that. How you look and sound on a voter’s TV or computer screen matters more than what you say. That’s depressing, but it’s reality.
10. People are happier than they were. The flowers are blooming, the birds are chirping, people are increasingly getting their second dose of vaccine. They feel pretty good. And Justin Trudeau knows it.
As depressing as it may be, Trudeau is likely to win again.
And we are the reason. Not him.
— Warren Kinsella was special assistant to Jean Chretien
11. Voters tend to vote for different parties at the provincial and federal levels. Number 8 is the most important though. As much as some of us are irritated by Trudeau, we have to face the fact that if the opposition parties were intelligent, capable people they would have replaced Trudeau with a pandemic coalition government back when he said cancelling international flights was “racist”.
I am totally convinced he will win until he decides not to run. The article sums it all up especially with regard to our indifference to scandal. We are not a very intelligent electorate but we aren’t so stupid that we are going to kill ourselves either.
If there is any change at all it will be in the number of regions that no longer wish to be part of team Canada. No I am not advocating separation I live in Ontario for fucks sake. It’s the beat place in the world.
However I do think there is real sentiment outside of Ontario to not just talk about a better deal but to push it at all costs. I am glad I don’t live on the East Coast where our political lives involve the appeasement of Quebec. To me something has to change to make western province’s desirous of remaining in the dominion.
Probably the pandemic has bought us some time and weakened some of the leaders who could have pushed a new federation.
The more I think of it the more I hope he wins the majority, when the last real liberal Prime Minister held majorities he was willing to govern from the middle – Warren you know who I’m talking about. This guy came to power with only one target the conservative party. He has had to pander to every left wing cause and it has worked.
There is simply no conservative redeemer. There is no Preston Manning there is no Mike Harris or Brian Mulroney or Stephen Harper who wants the job. There are also probably only 100 conservatives in the whole nation that understand the need to broaden the tent.
So let’s just replace Laurier on the five dollar bill with a portrait of Justin Trudeau in black face. Let’s put a picture of him groping a woman on the 20 and declare him king for life. There is no need to change the portraits on the 50s or 100s because none of us will ever see any of those anymore.
I agree. He probably will win. And for that Canadian voters will be properly punished with four more years of unparalleled corruption, sexism, racism, aimless never ending deficits and joblessness. Canadians will receive the misery they richly deserve.
I would add two more:
-handouts are popular. The government has shovelled heaps of money on everyone, in many cases more than replacing income lost to the pandemic
-wide acceptance that debt levels don’t matter. The narrative that low interest rates present endless opportunity to borrow remains unchallenged. A whole generation has never experienced rising interest rates and the havoc they create. Fiscal responsibility has always been core to the Conservative Party’s message. Without an audience for fiscal issues, the main opposition is listless.
I’m embarrassed to be from a country where someone like Justin Trudeau even exists, let alone achieves any form of leadership. Anywhere else he would be an overaged frat boy. Unfortunately, like the Kardashian clan to the south, he is famous for being famous, nothing more. Too bad he lacks the Kardashians’ marketing acumen, media savvy and work ethic.
Re Low Information, I agree and sadly that was actually one of the things about the old 3 TV Channel universe that was good. In a way, certain people were “forced” (through lack of choice) to watch a nightly TV newscast that was fairly credible, professional and contained actual facts relating to matters of public policy.
It was a nightly ritual in many US households in the 60s and 70s to tune into the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite, the Most Trusted Man in America. Similarly in Canada, it was a nightly ritual in many Canadian households to watch the CTV National News or CBC’s The National. People actually learned about public policy. Nowadays, many people never watch a TV newscast, and what they consume on the internet is often bullshit, partisan crap or mindless memes.
Not everything about the internet age is bad, but in this respect the internet age (and its evil spawn, social media) is a massive fail.
“Optics matter. Did you know that Erin O’Toole is actually younger than Justin Trudeau? I’ll bet you didn’t know that. How you look and sound on a voter’s TV or computer screen matters more than what you say. That’s depressing, but it’s reality.”
Yep couldn’t agree more. Just this can “tell” people a lot about your positions without actually having to say anything, people just assume them (whether they are correct or not). Had MacKay won, you could bet that pictures of his family (his Iranian-Canadian wife and their children) would have featured prominently in campaign materials signalling he “gets” a modern, changing, more diverse Canada. In O’Toole you have a balding, “middle-aged” white guy” that automatically gives him an extra hurdle to jump over to convince some Canadians that he stands with them on the environment and social issues. Even hailing from a diverse Toronto-area riding with a high visible minority population would have helped him (in much the same way that it has helped Trudeau). Rona Ambrose should’ve touched up on her French and ran for leader. As a double major in women’s and environmental studies and a born, raised (and key point) current resident of Alberta (why Freeland and Carney’s claims of being from their home province fall flat) she could’ve seriously challenged Trudeau optically without ever having to say a thing.
Point 3. Scandals are irrelevant.
This only applies if you are a Liberal. If you are a Conservative, there does not have to be a scandal as the media will make one up (Mike Duffy). Trudeau is the most scandal ridden PM in our countries history, and nothing seems to stick to this incompetent fool.
It is a sad day to see people voting for the clown, he needs to get punted instead
Yep, sadly you are right.
BTW can you unblock my acct on twitter “@HSmythe10”?
Trudeau Liberals may have bought nearly every Canadian off this electoral round, but wait until Canadians realize that they are parachuting in multi-millionaire ex-Goldman Sachs partner Dr. Mark Carney who is going to be hauling wood for the Liberals on their Climate Change deflationary tax regime that will green the economy into wholesale bankruptcy & market decoupling.
When Canadians suddenly realize they are being hoodwinked by the Great Vampire Squid alumni who never worked a day in politics in his life they will no longer be enamoured with Prime Minister twinkle socks or his so-called small l liberals and their pseudoscientific decarbonization plans.
And when the writ is signed I’m no longer going to support the Liberals given their rapacious greed via asset inflation and their newly proposed deflationary carbon taxation planning which will only suffice to bankrupt every Mom & Pop small business owner.
RW
The commenters in here should listen to themselves, and to Warren. You are as much the reason why Trudeau will win as those who will vote for the LPC.
The contempt expressed here for the plurality of Canadians and what that plurality wants is a major factor that aids in the alienation between the other two major parties and the voters they need to convince. We recently witnesses this to our south, in how the “left”‘s contemptuous attitude for people who supported some of what Trump was saying created a solid voting block of ride-or-die Trump devotees. When you view your political opponents and those who would vote for them as idiots, and call them that openly, you solidify support for said opponents. This is not a winning strategy when you’re starting from ten points behind.
Having said that, everything Warren said here is unequivocally true. Rather than cynically griping about how shitty people are, though, I would advise taking a more strategic approach to using those ten truths to try to persuade others next time around, and use this election as a dry run for the subsequent one, which (unlike this one) isn’t already lost.