Warren — Musings —07.30.2021 09:22 AM This week's Sparky: victory! 1 Comment Ronald O'Dowd says: July 30, 2021 at 11:14 am Warren, Frankly, I've reached the point where I no longer allow the unvaccinated to somehow get me to eventually cut them some ice. Too damned bad for them. If they contract the DELTA variant, or other ones, and suffer permanent disability, protracted serious COVID-19 symptoms or simply drop dead, I'm willing to accept that. What else are we supposed to do? Stand in front of them and scream a strip right off of their grossly misinformed hides? Life's too short. So, you all can roll the dice but be prepared to live with, or die as a result of your own self-serving decisions. P.S. Don't expect to see me at your funeral.
