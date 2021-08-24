Warren — Musings —08.24.2021 11:52 AM Charlie Watts, RIP One of the greatest rock’n’roll drummers. A big loss. 2 Comments Lee Hill says: August 24, 2021 at 1:04 pm The Stones provoke mixed feelings among aging punks (of both fixed and unfixed addresses), but I am so glad that I got to see Charlie, Mick, Keith, Mick Taylor, Ron Wood, Daryl Jones and Bobby Keys blow holes through the remnants of my teenage wasteland dogma in Hyde Park in July 2013. Watts was the Stones’ engine room. Reply Robert White says: August 24, 2021 at 1:56 pm Charlie Watts dead at 80. An excellent beat guy, but no Gene Krupa. Both were Jazz drummers too. RIP, Charlie. RW Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
