Musings —08.26.2021 09:03 PM—
Highly Scientific Poll™️: fear vs. hope
In this election, #LPC has mostly been about fear. #CPC has mostly been about hope. Which one will win, #cdnpoli?— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 27, 2021
Musings —08.26.2021 09:03 PM—
In this election, #LPC has mostly been about fear. #CPC has mostly been about hope. Which one will win, #cdnpoli?— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 27, 2021
Yes, most people will take Hope over Fear. Look how Obama’s presidency ended — and then look how Trump’s did…
Kind of speaks for itself, doesn’t it.
I am pretty sure that Paul Wells of Maclean’s Magazine has exactly this covered in one or other of his “Rules of Politics”, and the answer is, the happiest and most hopeful candidate or party leader is always the winner.
Maybe #LPC has something to be afraid of? Maybe the sort of thing that would really explain why Notre Petite Patate needed to have an election asap…