08.26.2021 09:03 PM

Highly Scientific Poll™️: fear vs. hope

3 Comments

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    August 26, 2021 at 9:10 pm

    Yes, most people will take Hope over Fear. Look how Obama’s presidency ended — and then look how Trump’s did…

    Kind of speaks for itself, doesn’t it.

  2. Obvious Sock Puppet #12 says:
    August 26, 2021 at 10:03 pm

    I am pretty sure that Paul Wells of Maclean’s Magazine has exactly this covered in one or other of his “Rules of Politics”, and the answer is, the happiest and most hopeful candidate or party leader is always the winner.

  3. jsa says:
    August 27, 2021 at 12:22 am

    Maybe #LPC has something to be afraid of? Maybe the sort of thing that would really explain why Notre Petite Patate needed to have an election asap…

