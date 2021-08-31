Musings —08.31.2021 08:57 AM—
I’ve seen this movie before
Things I hear during every single federal election:— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 31, 2021
• this was the ugliest election ever
• this election had the worst turnout ever
• this election had the most anger ever
• this election had the worst personal attacks ever
(Me: yawn.)#cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp
Mainstreet: Conservatives +8
Léger: Conservatives +4
Nanos: Tie
Research: Liberals +1
“This election is about values”
This is the most important election since Canada had to suddenly evacuate thousands of citizens and allies from a war zone whilst fighting a global pandemic at the same time as fighting unprecedented forest fires while failing to solve a drinking water crisis on indigenous reserves. Thankfully the question of whether or not a few dozen back benchers will get their ludicrous pensions will be resolved.
Tristin Hopper of Postmedia has a piece about this today – very true that unhinged nutbars have been harassing politicians and disrupting campaign events ever since there have been politicians and campaigns. Once again Liberals desperately in search of an issue or narrative that will gain traction. And note how O’Toole disarmed them by condemning the protestors.