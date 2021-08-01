, 08.01.2021 01:26 PM

KINSELLACAST 170: Lilley, Adler and punk rock gems – Viletones, T-Tops and Surf Curse!

2 Comments

  1. Robin says:
    August 1, 2021 at 2:55 pm

    I suspect the 5 partisan senate appointments indicate Trudeau has decided not to call an election, now that he has a strong senate majority so draconian legislation like C-10 & C-36 will quickly pass.

    Reply
  2. Martin says:
    August 1, 2021 at 7:45 pm

    Surf Curse track great.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*