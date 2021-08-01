Warren — Feature, Musings —08.01.2021 01:26 PM KINSELLACAST 170: Lilley, Adler and punk rock gems – Viletones, T-Tops and Surf Curse! 2 Comments Robin says: August 1, 2021 at 2:55 pm I suspect the 5 partisan senate appointments indicate Trudeau has decided not to call an election, now that he has a strong senate majority so draconian legislation like C-10 & C-36 will quickly pass. Reply Martin says: August 1, 2021 at 7:45 pm Surf Curse track great. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
I suspect the 5 partisan senate appointments indicate Trudeau has decided not to call an election, now that he has a strong senate majority so draconian legislation like C-10 & C-36 will quickly pass.
Surf Curse track great.