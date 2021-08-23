08.22.2021 08:56 PM

“Manipulated media”

2 Comments

  1. Peter Williams says:
    August 22, 2021 at 9:01 pm

    And under Trudeau’s bill C10, calling this “manipulated media” would be illegal.

    Reply
  2. Sean says:
    August 22, 2021 at 9:07 pm

    The Liberal Party Executive will need to consider punitive measures for Freeland and possibly all current cabinet ministers when this election is over. This should include automatic exclusion from running for the leadership and possibly automatic exclusion from being candidates in the following election.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*