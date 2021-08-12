Feature, Musings —08.12.2021 02:24 PM—
My latest: the UnElection
It’s unnecessary. It’s unwanted.
And it’s been imposed on us — commencing this weekend, according to a Reuters report — by a Prime Minister who is unfit.
Because, make no mistake: Unfit he is. Untrustworthy and unethical, too.
He swore he was a “feminist” while neglecting to mention to other Liberals that he’d groped a woman in BC. He pledged to fight racism when he’d remained silent about video evidence that he’d worn racist blackface multiple times.
He insisted he’d be scandal-free and then he became the first sitting Prime Minister to be found guilty of violating federal statutes. Oh, and his myriad other promises, like balancing the budget or getting clean water to Indigenous people?
Those were all untruths, too.
He’s the UnPrime Minister. And this will be the UnElection.
Because we don’t want an election now. We don’t need an election now.
Vast swaths of the country have been literally on fire. Thousands have been forced out of their homes, or — like my brother and his family in rural B.C. — they are waiting for the order to evacuate.
The situation has gotten bad enough that people in Nova Scotia have smelled smoke — smoke that has wafted East from far-away BC.
And the virus, the cruel, unkillable virus. It’s surging again, pretty much everywhere. And Canadians are getting sick again — and some are dying from it.
In the past week alone, due to the Delta variant, Covid infections have exploded by 60% across Canada. That’s the worst it has been in months.
As former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould put it on Twitter, it’s the “#DeltaElection.”
And into this morass Justin Trudeau wants to force an election? Why?
Because he thinks he can win back the majority government he squandered. Because he thinks his opponents aren’t as good as him.
Because of his ego, essentially.
His ego is immense. It is vast. It is without limit. He is known to sit on government jets, reviewing his Instagram photos. Not his briefing books.
And the evidence was right there, for all to see. For months — and as this newspaper regularly documented — his vaccine acquisition effort was an unmitigated fiasco.
He tried to do a deal with a hostile foreign power, the Chinese while the Chinese were illegally detaining two innocent Canadian men. And when that vaccine deal predictably fell apart, he hid the evidence from us for months, thereby losing critical time. And Canadian lives.
For months, we lagged far behind our allies in vaccinating citizens. And we are only now near the front of the vaccination pack because of the determination of Canadians themselves, not the feckless, reckless Prime Minister.
His record, his performance, his values all combine to produce one irreducible, irrefutable truth: he is unfit of the high office he has held, improbably, for half a decade. He is unqualified and unfit.
Is he unelectable? Only you, Canadian voters, can answer that question.
Because the unElection is about to begin.
Kinsella was chairman of the Liberal Party’s war rooms in 1993 and 2000.
So you were totally wrong about Cuomo but you are totally right about Trudeau, eh
Canadians have no choice but to bow their heads and slovenly drag their asses to the polls to mark an ‘X” in favor of corruption… in order to save abortion. Its no wonder the rest of the world looks to Canada for guidance.
$ 60 million for “emergency relief” for the media. The level of blatant, naked corruption is staggering.
Generally I am 50/50 with your commentaries. And you did work for Biden , as sad a reflection on USA politics as anything, cruelly using him , obviously with health issues, as a front for a left wing regime . There is
no doubt we don’t “ need” an election. But as you have written, the continued destruction of our westminister parliamentary system etc by PM Trugrope needs to be fixed. Quite apart from crushing our economy with extreme profligacy. If an election will dump him
now , so be it.
I didn’t think he would get back in last time .
Hopefully you are wrong this time and the Trugrope liberals will be treated as the Wynne liberals were
John Powell
Blackstock ON
A majority government for JT, and an unpopular austerity program will be required to confront an out-of-control debt.
Another minority government for JT, and the message is clear: Canadians don’t want the lad to have both hands on the wheel.
If I was him, I wouldn’t roll the dice: play for time. He’s got it made, as it stands right now.
I completely agree with everything stated here. It’s time to send the prime minister a message: he isn’t qualified.