My take on Day One in tweets

Warren — Musings —

He talks to people like they’re children. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2021

Many minutes in. Still no explanation for calling an unnecessary election during a surge in a deadly pandemic. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2021

Vaccination is his preferred culture war. It may work. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2021

“Real progressive leadership.” That makes “the land is strong”

sound specific. #cdnpoli #lpc — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2021

“The pandemic is not over.” That’s WHY it’s wrong to have an election now, pal. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2021

He needed to clearly frame the ballot question today. I thought he would. He didn’t. He was all over the map in trying to provide a rationale. Things are going to get interesting. #cdnpoli #lpc — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2021

Excellent question in French: “isn’t it irresponsible” to call an election during an ongoing pandemic?



Trudeau answer: [word salad] — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2021

Failure To Launch was a movie. It’s also Trudeau’s event today. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2021

O’Toole sticking to Trudeau’s gaping vulnerability – calling an election during a pandemic: “We shouldn’t be risking [our safety] for political gain.” #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2021

This “secure the future” slogan is so weak. #cpc — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2021

Mandatory vaccine question was logical and important. O’Toole danced around it. He needed to take the issue off the table. He didn’t. #cdnpoli #cpc — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2021

Vaccination is clearly the Liberals’ preferred wedge. He just needed to say: “Yes. As PM, I will require federal public servants to get vaccinated.” He didn’t. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2021

O’Toole can’t credibly profess to be concerned about having an election during the pandemic when he equivocates on the critical importance of vaccines that help to end the pandemic. #cdnpoli #cpc — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2021

O’Toole today: It’s wrong to have an election during a pandemic. But I don’t think it’s wrong that many of my candidates refuse to get vaccinated during a pandemic. #cdnpoli #cpc — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2021

O’Toole’s Clintonian smirk during serious questions is off-putting. #cdnpoli #cpc — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2021

Here’s how Chretien would’ve handled the vaccination question: “If they want to be a candidate with me, they have to get vaccinated. Next question.” #cdnpoli #cpc — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2021

Singh already has the best visuals with the masked and racially-diverse kids behind him. #cdnpoli #ndp — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2021