Warren — Musings —08.13.2021 11:07 AM This week's Sparky: sigh 2 Comments Sean says: August 13, 2021 at 2:56 pm One of the many great reasons for starting an election during a pandemic will be the long awaited, yet stunning unveiling of Annamie Paul's explosive positions on the Canada Food Guide. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: August 13, 2021 at 7:10 pm Sean, Ha, ha, ha! A damned good one! Reply
