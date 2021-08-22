08.22.2021 01:29 PM

This week’s Sparky: stop me if you’ve heard this one before

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    August 22, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    Himself likes to quite deliberately underestimate the intelligence of Canadians. The more he thinks we’ll fall for his bullshit fear-mongering, the more they will escalate that effort of outright lies. Trudeau Liberals play Canadians for fools who they think not only can be easily bought but who they believe after receiving the $ will reflexively go out and reward Trudeau with a re-election, along with a highly expected majority. I don’t think so.

