Warren — Musings —08.18.2021 07:26 AM We get letters: I apologize for being so decisive 2 Comments The Doctor says: August 18, 2021 at 3:51 pm Reminds me of the Trump supporters who claim that Obama was responsible for stoking racial divisions in America. While these same Trump supporters claim that Obama is a secret Muslim born in Kenya who clandestinely kept a Muslim prayer rug in the White House. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: August 18, 2021 at 7:47 pm Got to love the loon patrol. They never, ever, fail to disappoint. Reply
