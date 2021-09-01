09.01.2021 07:27 AM

Gee, I wonder which Max this white supremacist is referring to?

2 Comments

  1. Phil in London says:
    September 1, 2021 at 9:26 am

    about the only reason I can come up with for voting for my local liberal candidate would be if the only other person on the ballot was from the PPC

    Reply
  2. Mark says:
    September 1, 2021 at 9:54 am

    And I am sorry to say I have a friend running for the PPC here in BC; an otherwise smart, thoughtful soul (himself certainly not a racist). There are too many questionable figures in that party and too many nutjobs and haters who support them.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*