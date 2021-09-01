Warren — Musings —09.01.2021 07:27 AM Gee, I wonder which Max this white supremacist is referring to? 2 Comments Phil in London says: September 1, 2021 at 9:26 am about the only reason I can come up with for voting for my local liberal candidate would be if the only other person on the ballot was from the PPC Reply Mark says: September 1, 2021 at 9:54 am And I am sorry to say I have a friend running for the PPC here in BC; an otherwise smart, thoughtful soul (himself certainly not a racist). There are too many questionable figures in that party and too many nutjobs and haters who support them. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
