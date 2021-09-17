Musings —09.17.2021 03:55 PM—
Memorable tweetable
@erinotoole: likeable. @AnnamiePaul: admirable. @theJagmeetSingh: capable. @yfblanchet: excitable. @JustinTrudeau: contemptible. #cdnpoli— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 17, 2021
Spot on!…..
Abacus: Liberals +1
You have to give Trudeau credit for the political gamble he made 2 weeks ago. He went right into a downtown Toronto hospital, took pictures with nurses in the ward, broke the most sacred COVID laws – and then came out hard against O’Toole for being week on COVID.
Either it was a huge bold move – or Trudeau has so much faith in his colleagues in the media the he knew they would carry the water for him and not point out the hypocrisy. History will show that the $600M bribe to media was one of the smartest moves that Trudeau made.