Feature, Musings —09.09.2021 12:33 PM—
My latest: what’s at stake tonight
The English-language leaders’ debate is hours away. So think about this: A light switch.
That’s what Justin Trudeau kind of was, a Conservative pollster has said. A light switch.
“Other politicians are like dimmer switches: They lose popularity gradually,” the pollster said. “Our polling showed Justin Trudeau is like a light switch. People like him until they suddenly don’t. It’s on or off. A light switch.”
All of us having had our fill of sports metaphors to explain political phenomena — and the crucial English debate about to happen — the light switch explanation is compelling. It might be wildly wrong, but it was at least novel.
Because, tonight, it’s make it or break it time for Justin Trudeau. He needs to bring his best game.
Just a few short weeks ago, it was all going to be so simple, wasn’t it? Trudeau and his Liberals were way ahead of the alternatives in the polls. The alternatives were unknown, or making lots of mistakes, or both. The Liberal universe had unfolded as it should.
The pollsters, the politicos, the punditocracy all agreed: The Boy Wonder would be rewarded with a majority. Easy-peasy, lemon-squeezy. He’s good-looking. The Conservatives are cross-burners. Justin had kept most of us alive during the pandemic, or something like that. Vote Liberal.
And then: Click.
Kabul falling on the first day of the campaign didn’t help, to be sure. Wildfires raging in three provinces, ditto. Early election call: Really, really dumb. And the fourth wave, of course, which the experts all said was heading our way, and about which Trudeau gave a Trudeauesque shrug.
It was all that, yes. But mainly it’s him. Him, him, him: Justin Trudeau.
Click.
If you now say you saw it coming, you’re fibbing. I didn’t see it coming, and neither did just about anyone else. Apart from a gaggle of true-blue, true-believer Tories who worked in the office of Erin O’Toole, all of us are slack-jawed, a bit, about what has taken place.
The polls reflect what is now going on, but they sure as hell didn’t foresee it. More revealing is the anecdotal stuff. Because — per my Daisy Group’s political catechism — facts tell, but stories sell.
Stories from a pollster pal that his call centre workers are getting angry earfuls about Trudeau: It’s deep and it’s undeniable. They loathe the Liberal leader.
So, too, stories from Liberal candidates and MPs and senators who still dare to speak with Yours Truly (anonymity guaranteed, natch). Some are chiselling Trudeau’s name off their literature and signs.
One told me about his kids. “My kids hate Trudeau,” this Grit Parliamentarian said. “They hate him for lying to Indigenous people. They hate him.”
“Desperation,” said one longtime Liberal and senator. “It’s desperation when Trudeau is now calling it ‘the Trudeau team’ because his popularity has turned negative. What team is he talking about? He made them all into water carriers.”
The signs of decay and defeat are everywhere. Trudeau campaigning in previously safe Liberal seats. Liberal cabinet ministers — the aforementioned water-carriers — being nudged into the media glare. The flinging of every possible smear at O’Toole — no matter how false, no matter how absurd — in the hope that something will stick.
As in life, in politics: The causes of defeat and victory are multiple and myriad. It’s never just one thing that sinks you.
But mostly, it’s him — Justin Trudeau. A country that once loved him now loathes him. So he needs to win tonight’s debate. Or he’s done.
Click.
— Warren Kinsella was chairman of the federal Liberal war rooms in 1993 and 2000
Trudeau’s main problem is that, no matter what, he can’t talk his way out of anything anymore, because we’ve learned over the 6 years of his optics-only governing is that he’s all talk, no action. Thus his words mean less than nothing. And I am saying this as someone who was excited for him stating that he would be a “transformational Prime Minister”, and who now believes Trudeau is unfit to govern and undeserving of reelection. At this point, I don’t care if other guy wins. I just don’t care. The Pretty Boy and his Pretty Words need a reality check, taxpayers are footing the bill.
The Leader’s Debates Commission should be ashamed of themselves…. for letting Justin participate.
O’Toole, Singh, Blanchet and Paul are trying to have serious discussion about how to repair the damage he has caused over the past 6 years and he should not be allowed in the room.
Having watched the English translation of last night’s French debate it really seemed like that, especially for example when everyone was roasting Trudeau for failing to meet his climate change targets every…single…year…, to which Trudeau responded with transparent lies and saying experts alot without naming even one.
If Trudeau doesn’t do better in this debate then he did last night, then the Debate Commission would have done him a favour keeping him out of it. I’m honestly not sure what he can do to salvage his campaign during the debate, he’s hamstring by his own record.
Ekos 8 Sept. Bernier’s mob:
PPC 13% Alberta, 11% ON, 12% Atlantic.
Women: CPC + PPC > LPC.
PPC 14% among the 35-49s; 16% for 18-34s.
So right-of-Trudeau = ~45% nationally.
Implications?
It’s more complicated then that, some folks who vote PPC are leftwing, but sick of woke censorship and woke creating Beaverton worthy headlines, and this is their rebellion (not constructive one IMHO, I’m voting NDP).
Gyor,
I wouldn’t vote PPC if they put a gun to my head. Voted CPC in the returning officer’s quarters.
I like the line about the Liberal’s kids who hate Trudeau for lying to indigenous people… It can’t be just that. It’s impossible.
On the indigenous lies… I work in a STEM field. For just a few million, I assisted in the design and implementation of a purification system for water for a gated community for water being drawn from a lake. We designed it to fit into a shipping container, and, if anyone had a half brain in Ottawa, they could figure out that we could air lift it and place it anywhere, but nobody has a brain there and nobody cares… Not really, anyway.
I’m not the designer–I’m the guy that wanted a “plug and play” solution and if I could figure it out, why then, can’t the government make it work?
If we could make it work in a rural setting where no city water or services exist why can’t our illustrious government? Bueller? Buellllerrrr?
If anyone is reading this that actually gives a damn, reach out and let me explain how easily I think the team of people I collaborated with could provide clean drinking water. I have no monetary stake in this, I don’t do water. It’s not even in my professional scope but I did it with the help of some really good people and they could do it again.
If anyone knows a politician that actually wants to do it, send a contact because I’m so sick of the capitulating and whining and red tape that I think it could be crowd funded ——so that a massive thumb could be placed into Ottawa’s already black eye. Then again, the government probably wouldn’t allow good people to do good work, for good reasons because they’re not government employees or the WE Foundation or SNC Lavalin or, or, or… It’s all so frustrating…
That is a great question, there is no excuse for any community to go without clean water.
Gyor,
Lots of people don’t even know that there are plenty of non-First Nations’ communities that also have unsafe and undrinkable water.
The popular premier of Quebec came out against the Trudeau Liberals today. That could be a game changer. O’Toole needs to use the debate to let people know a vote for the PPC is likely to put Trudeau back in power.
AV,
Got to love the predictability of this Prime Minister: he gave the usual amount of attention and concern to our constitutional demands as he does with anything and everything else. So now it’s shaft time à la Legault. Somewhere, Couillard is also beaming.
I was the biggest sucker of the Liberal political rhetoric on the last electoral round and even bought into Trudeau’s fake ‘Marxism’, but upon examination of his 2021 Budget, and his salary I, for one, soon realized what a hollow character he really is.
When I realized that the Parliamentary precinct was budgeted over $5 billion for maintenance for the next Trudeau term of office, I quickly realized that the Liberal Party was merely buying off every contractor within the region as they structurally introduced the highest level of structural inflation ever evidenced in the entire history of Canada as a sovereign nation bar none.
Is Trudeau worth $368,000.00 per year with a free car and driver plus a free house, servants, and security details?
Trudeau is now under leadership review. I have reviewed his lackluster inputs politically & economically. I am left wanting politically and economically.
Geopolitically, he is an embarrassment.
It’s a toss up for me now that I have to choose between O’Toole and Singh.
I really didn’t think O’Toole had a chance entering into this electoral round. His effort garners an A+ so far, but tonight’s debate will seal it for me between Singh & O’Toole.
But Trudeau & Freeland are no go politicians for me now that I can see the mess they have made of things.
O’Toole is better organized via personality, and professionalism. Trudeau should go back to Drama & theater. Freeland should go back to Oxford and ask for her tuition money back.
RW
Robert,
With respect, there is only one possible choice if you want Trudeau out and kicked to the curb and thy name is Erin O’Toole.
The Trudeau Team? Trudeau, Telford, Butts, and the rest of the PMO.
The Liberal cabinet and MPs exist to vote the way the PMO tells them, and to shut down embarrassing committee investigations.
It was bound to happen: voters, having enough of the guy. In their faces, every day, since 2015.
When folks grew tired of Chretien, there was a stellar front bench: Manley, Martin, McLellan, Graham, etc.
This current bunch of Libs: absolutely zero bench strength.
They’re in trouble. Big trouble, for a long time to come.
But what does “done” mean? Anything less than a majority?
Because based on current polling, the likeliest outcome is a Liberal minority victory. The Libs and CPC roughly even in the popular vote translates to at least a 20-seat gap in favour of the Liberals. And that’s even with the CPC vote being more efficient this time compared to 2019 (down a bit on Alberta, up a bit in Ontario and Atlantic).
Pedant,
Maybe I’m full of shit but when Liberals notice how so much of their personal entourage despise Trudeau, that quite literally tends to soften Liberal turnout and sends it on a rapidly downward trajectory. IMHO, expect plenty of that this time.
NDP supporter here, coming in peace. I was sort of tolerant of Justin’s first election to the PM’s office, as I simply, in good conscience, cannot ever vote Conservative. But the blackface incident(s), the WE scandal, etc, wore out my tolerance for JT. My only hope is a two-fold outcome:
1) The Liberals win a minority government, COMBINED with…
2) Immediately after that victory is announced, Justin immediately announces that he’s stepping down as PM and that, at the same time, openly acknowledging the fact that he’s a devisive figure and that, for the good of our increasingly fractured nation, he’ll step aside and let someone less controversial (i.e. less hated) take over, to help calm the angry fires that will otherwise consume our country (and, as an added interest to Liberal Party supporters, it’ll help save their party in the long run).
Just my $0.02 worth.
The minority government is still within the realm of possibility – or even likely, depending which polls you believe.
Trudeau stepping down for the good of the nation? Not a chance.
Btw Warren, your opinion on Legault’s near-endorsement of O’Toole today? He is a very popular Premier, I’m thinking that could well sway a few voters. Maybe not a massive number, but many Quebec seats outside Montreal (Lib strength) or Quebec City (Con strength) are close three-way races. Trois-Rivières is practically a FOUR-way race.
Voters don’t care. Singh might. Blanchet will.
I’m surprised the Liberals believed they could win a majority. Did they think they’d get 75 seats in Ontario and 55 in Quebec? Did they think they’d take nearly every seat in Atlantic Canada?
I knew Erin O’Toole’s centrist policies might appeal to Canadians who don’t usually vote conservative. I also know his qualifications are far better than Justin Trudeau’s.
Many are tired of Justin Trudeau. He’s artificial, arrogant and irritating. He only cares about himself, and people want a change.
Sept 9, 6 pm. Ekos.
PPC 19% [sic] in Alberta, ahead of NDP in QC, hurting Tories everywhere, competitive in several age demogs, up to 11% nationally.
The burgers perhaps displeased PPC not in debates, irrelevant greenies and blocheads are. Grassroots rebellion.
Is Max the Jack Layton of 2021?
Warren,
As usual, I shit on conventional wisdom from the get-go and predicted a CPC win. Mind you not necessarily categorizing its size. So, I’m a political strategic genius for one day: on September 20th. Course if the Liberals win, I’m a fucking I-M-B-E-C-I-L-E!!! LOL.