Warren — Musings —09.27.2021 02:45 PM Our latest Sun Media hit: the Chinese Communist People-Kidnappers Party 3 Comments Steve T says: September 27, 2021 at 4:33 pm Yep, and yet we had some political candidates during the election claiming that it was "racist" to pinpoint China as a global problem. This is where the Woke World gets us. Nothing substantive can be discussed, lest it potentially offend someone. Reply Dave says: September 28, 2021 at 8:04 am https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/dont-buy-the-hogwash-about-the-release-of-kovrig-and-spavor/ar-AAOTiKC?ocid=iehp&li=AAggNb9 Reply JH says: September 28, 2021 at 10:23 am Trudeau Liberals, especially the PM, Garneau, Champagne before him, delayed and obfuscated for months about rescuing the Michaels. It all stemmed from PET and Trudeau family's love for and kowtowing to the Chicoms, aided and abetted by their Laurentian Elite pals, who will always sell Canada out for money and power. This will be a black mark on the Trudeau administration and Liberal Party that will long remain. It will go down in history as Canada's shame, thanks to them Reply
