Musings —09.09.2021 06:24 AM—
Second French debate summarized in a tweet. You’re welcome.
Can’t tell who won. Don’t think O’Toole or Trudeau lost. Paul impressed. Blanchet did his usual. Singh better this time. #cdnpoli— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 9, 2021
These are indeed dark and disturbing days for Canadian voters….
yet… last night’s debate provided certainty about one thing…. Paul’s and O’toole’s heads would make an outstanding bongo set.
My French is appalling but I did try to view both this and the TVA debate. If the English debate is as busy as this one was I will get into the whiskey early and cope.
I’ve sounded off on this before but I think the reason you don’t have many “you had a choice” moments like Mulroney on Turner is because you can’t debate over the noise.
While it was cute to have a kid ask a climate question, frankly I think it was more show biz than substance.
Drop the clowns from the ticket get a great moderator, control the interruptions and have Singh, Trudeau and O’Toole face off and I think you have a very different outcome.
I don’t think these fiasco do anything to sway a lot of votes, the best strategy is to avoid blowing up.
8 Sept 2021:
“Erin O’Toole is like a cushion that takes the shape of the last person to sit on it.”
— Ezra Levant
Debate implies an educated discussion between two opponents. What we have is a writ period clusterfuck.
I believe a series of true debates where main parties only participate is too fearful an option for the party’s braintrusts. You won’t get a third leader trying to edge into a conversation when one leader has the other on the ropes in a true debate.
Of course being a mental midget would have to be made prohibitive when selecting the next leaders.
Everyone says Legault is a kingmaker. Given his comments to the Montreal Gazzette – trudeau is the biggest loser last night.
His appeal to French nationalists is clearly to beware of the liberals,greens and dippers.
The nationalists are a pretty broad group in Quebec especially with separation not playing a big role these days.
His comments that the best option for Quebec is a conservative minority may not change the vote in Papineau or other bastions of Fort liberalMontreal but it will play well almost every where else and may even boost conservative street cred in Ontario and the Atlantic.
That thud you just heard was justin’s jaw hitting the floor.