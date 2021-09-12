Musings —09.12.2021 06:58 AM—
Tale of the tour tape
About to talk about this on @CFRAOttawa @a_pinsent: the leaders’ tours in September. The first list is @JustinTrudeau. Second, @erinotoole, then @theJagmeetSingh. They’ve all been campaigning in Liberal strongholds. Which means only one is losing. #lpc #cpc #ndp pic.twitter.com/QFPTUXbR2f— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 12, 2021
After reading about Trudeau, two descriptions come to mind; liar-in-chief and Crime Minister.
After the English debate, I looked at a Liberal leaning website. Everyone was bemoaning the fact that Trudeau did so poorly. Then Nanos said the Liberals were rebounding because of the debates. At the same time Mainstreet had the Conservatives leading in Ontario at 36.7. The same day EKOS had the Conservatives ahead in Atlantic Canada by 16 points, then behind the Liberals by three points the next day. Who knows what’s going on.
The money the Liberals gave to the media is what is going on. They are trying to earn their keep.
What I am finding hard to reconcile in my head is how do polls tell such a different story than what we are seeing or at least choosing to see?
HOW does trudeau have a lift in support after two debates he clearly was battered on? How does this happen while struggling to get a single point across on any issue because he was preparing for two debates? The latest bombshell from JWR is a rehash of the same old story and people are mad but the liberal fortunes are going up? If polls are right a lot of us are getting ready to drink the koolaid KNOWING it will kill us.
Either people are lying to the pollsters or the law of large numbers are being forgotten by smaller samples. I find it hard to believe that the polls have shifted so much so that tells me this weekends numbers are rogue or last two weeks were rogue. My heart says he is struggling my mind tells me he will pull it out.
I have voted and I sit back to watch, what I am sensing is unexplained liberal momentum. I want to believe that it will be close but if you can shift 3-4% of the population while doing nothing right, a good final week wins him his majority.
A broken popsicle stick should beat this guy. That diehard liberal support puts him back in charge is just too hard to compete with Because that same support crowned him their king NO-ONE voting liberal can say the party is stronger than the leader.
Without him the NDP could be the solid left leaning choice for decades, he truly wrestled victory from the jaws of defeat in election 42. Mulcair could not win against him, Singh will not and the Bloc is meaningless if they are not the only balance of power. Ergo all parties have to question how they disband and join the anti-liberal party of Canada because none of them can take them on at present.
God help the conservatives because somehow with a straight flush in hand they will be defeated when he draws an ace to give himself a royal flush.
Once in a while you have to flush the toilet no matter how much you enjoy the smell of your own shit. It is apparent we are content to keep that aroma around a while longer.
The Greens and NDP could take on the Liberals if they merged, but too many party insiders like the way things are now. If you add the Greens NDP numbers together you get very close to the Liberals numbers and excitement could drain off some Liberals own numbers.
The final result will be Lib 36-38 and Con 28-30. Likely a slim Liberal majority of around 175 seats.
The fact is that Liberal voters are a mindless vote bank, putting party ahead of country every time (or, possibly, EQUATING party with country).
Will the Liberal bump in the polls last all the way to September 20th? I hope not.
Mainstreet: Liberals +4
Nanos: Liberals +3
Here’s a total guess: I imagine the Liberal lead will hold at least on Monday and Tuesday but what if it is diminishing? What if the Conservatives take the lead again in Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s polling? Put another way, if the Liberals keep the lead and hold it all the way to the last polling day, Erin’s path to power will be, at the very least, difficult. If Liberal numbers go up, then we lose. If the Conservatives regain the lead and hold it, then we win. And, of course, if Conservatives retake the lead, hold it and increase it by at least one percentage point per day, then it’s a likely CPC MAJORITY in the offing.
It’s over, the Liberal party will win.
For those of you who are moderates or progressives, if you need any more proof that Erin O’Toole is definitely not just another Harper, make sure to check out this weekend’s Question Period on CTV. And there you will find an actual CPC CANDIDATE!!!
Remember under Harper how CPC candidates practically couldn’t go to the can without asking permission from the PMO first???
In short, thank God that Erin is not another Harper, no matter what TEAMDESPERATETM says.