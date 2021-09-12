Tale of the tour tape

About to talk about this on @CFRAOttawa @a_pinsent: the leaders’ tours in September. The first list is @JustinTrudeau. Second, @erinotoole, then @theJagmeetSingh. They’ve all been campaigning in Liberal strongholds. Which means only one is losing. #lpc #cpc #ndp pic.twitter.com/QFPTUXbR2f