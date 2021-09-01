Musings —09.01.2021 07:11 AM—
The groper-in-chief must be defeated. He must.
Since 2015, the @DaisyGrp and I have worked with, and supported, *several* women who had experienced sexual abuse and/or harassment in Trudeau’s #LPC. In every single case, Trudeau’s minions sought to protect the scumbags and coverup the wrongdoing. Every single case. #cdnpoli— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 1, 2021
For the good of the party, and for the good of the country, the Libs need to be taken to the wood shed.
Agree, agree, agree, agree, agree and agree
Now can someone please explain
1) why women and in particular women of colour continue to stand as candidates with a “team trudeau” logo on their signs? Feminism cannot be synonymous with stupidity so I give up on the reasoning. Just simply the failure to condemn the “our brothers the taliban” insults would be enough to condemn any other leader of any other party.
2) why other people of colour and native people stand similarly as members of the same cult? JWR, clean water failures, fighting native claims in court, black and brown face costuming, double standards on the definition of sexual harassment, incompetent ministers who are failing their jobs and double standards on tolerance of racism of candidates, the list doesn’t just go on, it does not ever end.
3) why women voters continue to make up the biggest supporters of prime minister scumbag?
It just appalls me that we are even having a conversation about the conservatives and dipper suspicions hell even the bloc, when this lying huckster continues to hold a third of the country in his grasp. The literally means that if you are in a group of three people, one of you must be into submissive and self demeaning behaviour of unspeakable proportions.
Please don’t give me any shit about voting for the local candidate unless you are a blood relative who knows them and can list instances where they have condemned the party stance on any issue.
It amazes me that people in our great nation can wonder how stupid Americans could be to vote for Trump when in fact we have more choices than simply one other candidate in our ballots. This country is 1/3 hypocrite if they cannot look at any other option than this incredibly lucky piece of semen.
With the notable exception of the bernier cult there is not a leader in this election that doesn’t demand better respect than this narcissist dictator wannabe.
As Clark Griswold in Christmas Vacation once said “where’s the Tylenol?”
There’s a scene in “Braveheart” where a young Scottish couple gets married. An English lord rides down to the wedding and takes the bride, saying it’s his right. It’s like that in the Trudeau Liberal party, women are the property of the men in power. The Kitchener candidate has to be made a big issue.
Justin Trudeau should be excluded from participating in the debates.
I don’t give a damn who you voted for in the past or who you vote for in a post trudeau Canada but;
If you have mainstream religious beliefs with compassion for others but vote liberal in 2021 you may want to revisit your plans for eternity because you ain’t practicing what you preach.
If you try to live your life with integrity but vote liberal in 2021 you need to check your integrity meter because that light will be flashing.
If you support minority rights, electoral reform, or aboriginal rights, and you are voting liberal in 2021 your support for these causes is paper thin.
If you are worried about the environment and vote liberal in 2021 you are uneducated or gullible or you don’t really believe in climate change cause these bums will not get it done.
If you are a feminist and vote or run for the liberals in 2021 you are in fact a liar if male and a classic co-dependent if female.
There are a host of candidates that are independent, red tories, blue tories, socialist dippers, social and environmental warriors, communists, spiritual and even protest candidates, one of them has to have more appeal then the local liberal sleeze bag who is promoting themselves for the sake of a good pension plan.
If you support the suppression of individuals and groups and believe in dictatorial regimes that care nothing of the people they rule, or if you wish to line up for you share of corrupt booty, and you vote for any party other than the liberals in 2021 your heart and mind are perfectly aligned.
I say that because I can’t believe anyone that stupid could cross the precipice of buying into the PPC
Canadians have a chance to tell the Liberals that groping is unacceptable. Vote them all out. Otherwise expect Liberals to continue their groping behaviour.