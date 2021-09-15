Toronto Star: “Far-right and white nationalist groups urge followers to support Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada”

Warren — Musings —

From the Toronto Star:

“Far-right and white nationalist groups are pushing their followers to support Maxime Bernier’s insurgent People’s Party of Canada in next week’s federal election.

On the fringes of the internet and in encrypted chat rooms, groups like Canada First and the Canadian Nationalist Front are encouraging their thousands of adherents to back Bernier’s PPC.

…it is clear that white nationalist and far-right groups view the party as a viable vehicle for their grievance-fuelled politics.

[Bernier] has also openly courted groups on the far-right fringe. On Friday, Bernier was interviewed by Rebel Media after he was excluded from the official leaders’ debates.”