Musings —09.10.2021 08:14 AM—
With a week to go
Peterson, Prentice, now Trudeau. Calling an unnecessary, unwanted early election will go down as one of the biggest political mistakes in this country‘s history. #cdnpoli— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 10, 2021
Maybe I’m being a little picky but I do feel the Prentice situation a bit different from the other two.
1) Prentice was coming off a leadership win and newly minted as premier. He was replacing a caretaker premier and the election was early but there was an argument he needed HIS mandate. Not unlike the justification of Paul Martin or John Turner. His election bid was 3 plus years into a majority mandate but I do agree he could have waited.
2) Peterson’s was more opportunity minded like trudeau and he had no reason at all to ask for a new mandate. What makes his move perhaps more crass than trudeau is he had a real majority not a minority that the other parties would not topple.
I would call Peterson’s the bigger blunder. Depending on September 20th trudeau could be close to a tie but Prentice’s biggest similarity was the scope of loss not the reasons for calling. He may have failed to justify his reasoning for a fresh mandate but the other two are purely examples of being opportunistic.
Another dissimilarity Prentice and Peterson made way for someWhat historic change. No dipper government had formed in Alberta and Ontario and especially in Ontario have not come close again.
O’Toole over trudeau – the only person in Canada seeing a huge difference is trudeau. Unless there is a major shift from the two traditional forces like a strong PPC showing or an NDP overtake of libs this is just one twit who fell in love with his face more than we all did.