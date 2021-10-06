10.06.2021 07:30 AM

Life’s hard truths

4 Comments

  1. Lynn says:
    October 6, 2021 at 8:56 am

    This made me laugh. I have something similar.
    Sometimes those goals are just out of our reach; try as we might, it just doesn’t happen.

    I had to accept the end of my modeling career at 40ish when I broke my leg really badly. I have joked about it for years; this failure has nothing to do my being less than 5’1″ and not being that interested in make up and fashion. (shakes fist at sky).

    Reply
  2. Pipes says:
    October 6, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    Ya, well, I still want to be King and if there is a 1 in a billion trillion chance-there is still hope. There will be big changes.

    Reply
  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    October 6, 2021 at 7:06 pm

    As for Warren: frankly, just hasn’t got the legs.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*