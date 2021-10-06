Musings —10.06.2021 07:30 AM—
Life’s hard truths
I am reluctantly coming around to the conclusion that I may never get to be principal dancer in Stravinsky’s Le Sacre Du Printemps with the Moscow Ballet Company in my lifetime.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 6, 2021
This made me laugh. I have something similar.
Sometimes those goals are just out of our reach; try as we might, it just doesn’t happen.
I had to accept the end of my modeling career at 40ish when I broke my leg really badly. I have joked about it for years; this failure has nothing to do my being less than 5’1″ and not being that interested in make up and fashion. (shakes fist at sky).
Ya, well, I still want to be King and if there is a 1 in a billion trillion chance-there is still hope. There will be big changes.
Pipes,
If I was King, I would make you Emperor! LOL.⁸
As for Warren: frankly, just hasn’t got the legs.