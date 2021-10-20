Musings —10.20.2021 04:47 PM—
My thought for the day
Dear politicians of all stripes: It’s a pandemic. It’s deadly. It’s a disaster on a planetary scale. The things you ask us mortals to do – vaccinations, masking, social distancing – you need to do, too. All of you. Set an example. Don’t be an asshole. Sincerely, etc.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 20, 2021
Better title for this post “my latest – hypocrites – chapter 2”
It was a Herculean effort for me (somehow spellcheck reset that to Herculean fart – maybe I should have left it that way?) to drag my ass out to vote for a conservative candidate. If they are this fucking stupid that they have a problem with vaccination to attend parliament I’m thinking it’s time to join the silent plurality and stay home next election.
That’s a tough decision for me, I was close last time – I even considered it but than the smug little bastard emperor trudeau reminded me why I couldn’t do that.
I am not wired to vote left of centre so the dippers aren’t an option. I am no nazi so the bernier cult is not an option. I can’t vote liberal and I am pretty sure that if cons are too stupid to get vaxed I can’t do that again. I’m a man without a country or at least I’m a man that is wondering if I want to have a say.
Phil,
Jesus Christ in heaven, are they out of their fucking minds? I mean I get that they don’t like having this decided by an MPs committee but hey, that’s one hell of a dubious fig leaf. So, hold a vote in the damned chamber and whip it. Otherwise you loose countless people just like Phil. I can tell you there’s no way I’ll defend any move by the leader not to whip that vote…
Is O’Toole really tone deaf to the point that he goes out of his way to serious undermine support of moderate, centrist and Red Tory Conservatives? Surely Erin isn’t off his nut and prepared to go that route? What a foolish and wasted hill to politically die on. Way beyond insane.
Amen, brother. For all those who happen to be either dimwhitted, or simply a first-class idiot: a few people died from COVID-19.
As of tonight, it’s only 4,936,654 people.
Enigmatic as ever — to whom is the homily directed? The message itself is of course spot on.
Now let’s see if the newly-elected federal Conservative MP caucus of knuckle-draggers and faux “I’ve got my rights” clowns behave like good citizens in the Commons. I have my doubts they will overcome their urge to grandstand and instead will act like the general scum they are, whining and complaining away saying it’s private business as to whether they’re vaccinated or not. Why start behaving like civilized gents and ladies now? The Cons gave up on that approach a long time ago, grinning like idjuts for the cameras, wink, wink, to appeal to a certain oafish sector of society.
Of course, on the question as to how these MPs will get or have already got themselves to Ottawa, we can presume they meekly showed their credentials to the airline. Because gotta get to Ottawa to sign on for a big salary from the public trough and money beats principles every time. But when asked THE SAME by the Speaker of the House or whoever’s respnsible to conduct a safe parliament, it’ll be SQUAWK, BLEAT, BLUSTER and BULLSHIT. That’s the Con way.
Or did you mean someone else?
Meanwhile one dose Trudeau (so not effectively vaccinated) attended a G7 meeting. Highlighted by JT meeting at least two quite elderly world figures.
And we were repeatedly told by a Liberal cabinet minister to avoid unnecessary travel. So what does JT do? Flys to Tofino for a vacation on the Truth and Reconciliation Day he founded. What an example!
But there’s more: Minister Hajdu travels … a lot. And recently for a photo op celebrating surfing.
And of course there is Cath McKenna. Traveling all over Canada by jet whilst telling us to reduce carbon emissions . Lots of nice photos in different places.
And my favourite: The Liberals will undoubtedly send a big Canadian delegation to the World Climate Conference where they’ve relaxed the vaccination rules for 25,000 or so expected attendees (i.e. vaccinations are not required). Now what would this be called… a superspreader event?
I could go on.
Damn right. Unless you have the same exemptions everyone else needs to not be vaxed… MPs are employees just like everyone else. Get the shot or STFU and resign so that a responsible person can represent the community.
See Erin, 1, 2, 3 AND 4 comments. And absolutely none of them in your favour. Take the hint unless you’re passionately for collective CPC suicide cause that’s the only place this is going FAST. Wake up man and be quick about it. This is a total non-starter. Hello!
Keep this up Erin and you’ll richly deserve that gold-plated shovel you’re using to dig the party’s political grave.
What an honour: the CPC trying to outdo the PPC. Sounds like a plan hatched in your typical PPC’s insane asylum.