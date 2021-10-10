Musings —10.10.2021 08:56 AM—
We get letters: the anti-vaxxers write in
We get letters: “Numerberg” pic.twitter.com/OFtva19ysk— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 10, 2021
He’s numb alright, especially between the ears…
Has he no self respect? When one, calls one, a name, one would expect, at least, the proper use of the Queen’s English.
This poor wretch will spend his life looking for “Numerberg”, only to find that it is a Hamburger joint. Life is so wasted on some. ( I shake fist at sky…)
Changing the subject, Happy Thanksgiving.
Stan is no man…
And I second the Happy Thanksgiving wishes Mr. Kinsella. I hope you are able to safely enjoy some well deserved family time.