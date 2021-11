Canadian airlines require their employees be vaccinated, but governments won’t do likewise with their employees 𝙬𝙝𝙀 π™¬π™€π™§π™ π™žπ™£ 𝙝𝙀𝙨π™₯π™žπ™©π™–π™‘π™¨. A farce. #cdnpoli #onpoli #qcpoli