Musings —11.12.2021 07:40 AM—
Mark Bourrie, Andre Marin, Maxime Bernier and Wikipedia
My Wikipedia page has had one editor above all – Mark Bourrie, the lawyer who led Maxime Bernier to a big loss this week. So, here at paragraphs 94 to 111, is evidence about Bourrie and his co-counsel, which they tried to get removed. The judge refused. https://t.co/z4aJXP9yC1— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 12, 2021
I’ve been involved in the compliance profession my entire career, and have interacted with many lawyers. Most of them are good, honorable people. When I see things like the Mark Bourrie crap, it shocks me that such as him are allowed to continue to practice. It is a blight on the profession.