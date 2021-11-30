Warren — Musings —11.29.2021 08:15 PM Unpublished TV hit: Parliament is back. Yawn. 1 Comment Ronald O'Dowd says: November 29, 2021 at 10:11 pm That guy sitting down: how he must be so grateful that he’s outta there! Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
That guy sitting down: how he must be so grateful that he’s outta there!