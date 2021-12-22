12.22.2021 10:58 AM

Not bad

4 Comments

  1. Derek Pearce says:
    December 22, 2021 at 6:04 pm

    Absolutely lovely! Now, to be that guy, sorry but I have to do it, (Justin Trudeau must be the happiest man in Canada):

    https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-tory-mp-touts-false-information-about-covid-19-vaccines-as-she-casts/

    • Ronald O'Dowd says:
      December 22, 2021 at 9:26 pm

      Derek,

      Erin has been great on expulsions lately. Let’s see her take one hit for the team if she does not apologize both profusely and sincerely. But will he do it?

  2. Pipes says:
    December 22, 2021 at 7:17 pm

    Great view! Have you taken the time to listen to the sound a snowflake makes as it hits a calm lake? I have, a thousand times a thousand I”ve listened to them sizzle. Or when raindrops fall on a looking glass lake? I have, a thousand times a thousand I’ve seen the pearls and opals they make as soon as they touch. These are the gifts of the quiet soul. So listen and watch and Merry Christmas.

  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    December 22, 2021 at 9:29 pm

    Warren,

    Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and Happy Holidays to you and yours and to all the readers here.

    Somehow on December 25th, this Prime Minister will finally be an insignificant afterthought on that special day. Of course, we’ll see that repeated in the history books. Thank God.

