Musings —01.10.2022 03:14 PM—
Also, if you think it might be ice, it’s almost always ice
Here’s a cautionary tweet. That mess on my @KaliCanada helmet is where my head would have hit the ice, at about 30kph, had I not been wearing it. Elbow, knee and hip hit, too, but helmet first, hard. Thanks, @KaliCanada: you saved me.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 10, 2022
Always wear your helmet. pic.twitter.com/VlNcDDqhzz
Yep, I had two similar experiences – one with a motorcycle helmet, and one with a ski helmet.
I needed to drive my motorcycle only about 100 feet down my street and back, to test a new headlight I had installed. Should I wear a helmet for that short jaunt? Thankfully I did, as I hit a patch of gravel at under 10 km/h, and whacked my head very hard when the bike went down.
Many years later, when we taught our kids to ski, we bought ski helmets for the first time. Lead by example, you know. Well, within that first season, I had a chairlift come around the wheelhouse and smack me in the back of the head – hard. I think I would have been unconscious if not for the helmet.