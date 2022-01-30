Musings —01.30.2022 10:57 AM—
Facebook cancels my Facebook account
@facebook has now restricted my account for posting of news photos of the extremism being expressed in Ottawa. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/dryXTTkJD8
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 30, 2022
I’ve told my follows on the left supporting censorship wouldbite them in the ass, but no one listened, they were happy Trump was censored now increasingly its their turn. It will only get worse from here, big tech knows it can get away with censorship.
Getting kicked off of Facebook is time honoured tradition. Consider it a feather in your cap.
I had a Facebook account for the Harper petition that LeadNow initiated when he was still in office. I signed the petition and then changed the language on my account to an obscure Chinese dialect so that when I deleted the account Facebook would think that I spoke an obscure Chinese dialect.
It worked and I could never translate my account when prompts from Facebook manifested.
Facebook is untoward as a network IMHO.
It’s a gain to lose a Facebook account.
RW
Peter,
That’s why this thing called courts was created. To check the Executive and that they will surely do. Just ask the Trumpian oaf south of the border.
If Justin gets his way (supported by Jagmeet Singh), the War Room site will be suspended too.
Unless you report favourably on our Dear Exalted Leader.
That’s outrageous.
Facebook is the devil incarnate.
NEVER will I be there. I left over a decade ago and have saved thousands on my hot water bill ever since – now showering only once a day now.
If you’ve ever talked with people who’ve visited the compound it’s a college frat house and these people should not be responsible for changing the toilet paper in portable outhouses