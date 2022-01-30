01.30.2022 03:12 PM

New one. On the parkway, heading to Bloomfield.

1 Comment

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    January 30, 2022 at 9:52 pm

    Is Himself and his family secretly holed up at the cottage? All kidding aside, apparently they are now in protective custody at a secret location. Must mean O’Toole’s trucker friends haven’t been playing nice. I’m shocked.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*