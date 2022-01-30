Musings —01.30.2022 03:12 PM—
New one. On the parkway, heading to Bloomfield.
New one. Better than watching some jerks on TV. pic.twitter.com/YE3jwo44TT— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 30, 2022
Is Himself and his family secretly holed up at the cottage? All kidding aside, apparently they are now in protective custody at a secret location. Must mean O’Toole’s trucker friends haven’t been playing nice. I’m shocked.