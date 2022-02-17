Musings —02.17.2022 06:59 PM—
Anyone surprised by this hasn’t been paying attention
Boy, it sure is helpful that Canadian governments are dropping public health measures. Just awesome. “As BA.2 subvariant of Omicron rises, lab studies point to signs of severity” #cdnpoli https://t.co/ZcDboqGcW2— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 17, 2022
Yup, Japanese research shows the BA2 variant is both even more transmissible and has worse health outcomes than regular Omicron:
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.02.14.480335v1
Obviously, it’s time to loosen restrictions! People croaking left and right from regular Omicron, but thats OK. It’s a mild death. No pressure from the armpit scratchers on Public Health, nah. The right knows best. Who needs that thar book larnin’?
Warren,
The village idiot could have predicted this future pattern what with, I don’t know, already four spikes in a row post February 2020…translation: universal law states that it’s extremely hard to underestimate the intelligence of the average person and COVID-19 is a case in point.
In will come BA.2 and they will quite literally, across the globe, be dropping like flies…
And who to blame? Well, just look in the goddamned mirror.